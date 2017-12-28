Featured Stories

Second eaglet hatches on livestream

(RNN) – If you weren't watching Tuesday and Wednesday evening, you missed both eggs hatching live on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. A second baby bald eagle has hatched in Florida. Eaglet number 11 known as "E11," hatched on Wednesday evening at 4:25 p.m. Its sibling, "E10," hatched on Tuesday.