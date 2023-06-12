John and Deb Miller planted their first vines in the ground 11 years ago and are now celebrating the ninth year of Blackhawk Winery in Sheridan.
Tucked away in a rural, low-key environment, visitors can come to the winery throughout the week, throw out the picnic blanket and enjoy an evening in the vineyard.
“During the week we offer wine tastings. You can visit the bar and we’ll guide you through a series of wines based on customer feedback and preferences,” John Miller said. “A lot of folks will grab a glass and crash on the lawn and make an evening of it. We do allow people to bring food onsite.”
Over Memorial Day weekend, Blackhawk Winery launched its summer concert season.
At 6:30 p.m. each Friday in June, July and on Aug. 4, guests can come out to enjoy a variety of bands playing everything from classic rock to ‘50s and ‘60s music, like The Band Aela, Frigginaires and Train Wreck.
At 2 p.m. Saturday afternoons through mid-September, music on the patio brings a variety of two-piece arrangements such as Kortney and Steve, Rhonda Baker and Heart 2 Heart.
Concerts are free to the public and the winery sells additional food options during these special events.
“We’re partnering with Prep ‘N Go out of Kirklin, offering different menu items each week and we also offer our Italian flatbread pizzas with an assortment of crackers and cheese,” Miller said. “We don’t allow outside alcohol to come in, but people can still bring their own food if they’d like.”
In addition, some tables and chairs are available, but bringing lawn chairs is recommended.
It’s all a part of the relaxed atmosphere the Millers envisioned when choosing their craft.
“Wine has always been a hobby for us,” Miller said. “My wife and I are originally from California and we’ve always enjoyed going to local wineries. I used to make wine just for fun and when we moved to Indiana, we noticed a lot of wineries grow very few of their own grapes and make their own. About 90 percent of our wine comes from our vineyard.”
Miller said the couple learned as they planted.
Indiana requires heartier grapes to survive the cold winters and he said they’ve found a French/American hybrid grape that tolerates the harsher climate.
Their top seller was simply a fun trial and error.
“Our most popular wine is the Sheridan wines, made from a grapevine called Sheridan,” Miller said. “We planted that because we live in Sheridan and as it turns out, we’re the first in the country to produce a wine from this typical table grape. It’s very fruity, sweet and delicious and you won’t find it anywhere else.”
The couple love to share their knowledge and love for wines with patrons but most of all, they love to share the laid-back evenings as a community.
“The winery is a different environment. It’s a little slower pace and has a different feel to it,” Miller said. “They are beautiful evenings and the entire family joins in. We’re not pretentious and we just want everyone to come out and have a great time.”
Blackhawk Winery is at 28153 Ditch Road, Sheridan. The Indiana Department of Transportation has currently closed the 276{sup}th{/sup} Street exit on Hwy. 31 so visitors may want to take the 286{sup}th{/sup} Street exit and follow the winery signs for access.
Visit the website at http://www.blackhawkwinery.com/index.php for a complete calendar of events and more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.