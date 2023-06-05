An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for Boone County Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite who passed away Sunday afternoon.
Family found her unresponsive in the swimming pool at the rural Lebanon home she shared with husband, Alan Wilhoite, Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks confirmed Monday.
Lifesaving procedures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a Boone County Sheriff’s Office statement. Foul play is not suspected, according to a statement.
The sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating. Television stations reported that Wilhoite drowned, but Sparks said, “I’ve not yet determined the matter or method of death. The autopsy will be able to determine what actually happened.”
The Boone County Commissioners opened their regular meeting Monday with a moment of silence in Wilhoite’s honor.
Commission President Don Lawson said Wilhoite had been a longtime, loyal family friend.
“The amount of knowledge and dedication Marcia had was just immeasurable,” Commissioner Jeff Wolfe said. “And it was a pleasure all these years to work with her. And beyond that, she’s been a good friend.”
The council had unanimously elected Wilhoite as council vice president in March after previous Vice President Don Lamb resigned to become director of the Indiana Department of Agriculture.
Wilhoite was first elected to the council in 2005 and served continuously since then, President Elise Nieshalla said.
“We were just firing on all cylinders together,” Nieshalla said. “She was a great teammate.”
Nieshalla plans to work on the county’s behalf with Alan and the family to make a fitting tribute to Marcia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.