Boone County has been named the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Community of the Year 2023.
The announcement came Wednesday morning in the pocket park at Meridian and Main streets in downtown Lebanon.
"You cannot look at the game-changing transformation that is yet ongoing in the county and not be excited and inspired by what it means for residents, businesses and the state," ICC Vice President Brock Hesler told a crowd of city and town leaders and entrepreneurs who gathered at the park to hear and celebrate the announcement.
“Boone County now boasts a real triple threat with Lebanon, Whitestown and Zionsville, all of which are receiving state and national accolades and attention,” Hesler, a Lebanon native, said. “Adding to that is what’s happening in smaller communities like Advance, Jamestown and Thorntown. On behalf of the Indiana Chamber, I’m thrilled to acknowledge the many efforts that are moving the area forward and making it a top destination.”
“We all made this happen,” Molly Whitehead, executive director of the Boone County Economic Development Corp., said. “It’s not just about LEAP (Lebanon Innovation and Research District). It’s not just about one community in particular. It’s about all of us collectively."
Whitehead, a Boone County native, nominated Boone County for the distinction last year. A five-member chamber team made the selection from among many communities that asked for recognition for their progress and commitment to its businesses and citizens, Hesler said.
“Boone County had landed expansion deals totaling close to $800 million in recent years and that speaks volumes for companies liking what they see when they get here,” Hesler said. That figure excludes Eli Lilly and Co.’s commitment last year to build a $3.7 billion pharmaceutical complex in the LEAP district on Lebanon’s north side.
“In the last three years, Boone County companies have added nearly 2,000 new jobs to the local economy,” he said. “And with that, many people are moving to the area. The latest U.S. Census puts Boone County employment growth at 10%, ranking tops in the state of Indiana. Boone County couples those job opportunities with appealing quality of life amenities, and there’s more on the way.”
Whitestown is the fastest growing municipality in the state, according to the last U.S. Census, and Zionsville was No. 2 on the list last year.
“Our community is booming,” Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla said. “We are a beacon of opportunity and of rich entrepreneurial and farm heritage. It’s a wonderful combination. And it’s great to celebrate all of Boone County and all that we have been and all that we will be.”
Whitestown Town Council President Eric Nichols followed Nieshalla at the podium and said, “Boone County is open for business, and most importantly, it’s open for people to come and live, work and play. It’s a great place to be.”
“The Indiana Chamber is a very respected organization. And when they take the time to literally put us on a pedestal and say ‘Hey, you’re the best community in Indiana this year,’ that’s a big deal,” Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry said after the announcement. “It reinforces and acknowledges what the people who live here already know, that Lebanon is a great place to be and a great place to have a business.”
Ken’s Foods, a maker of sauces, announced this week that it is planning a $30 million expansion in Lebanon. Other recent announcements include:
- NuCold, a cold storage facility, announced a $150 million expansion immediately after completing its first building in Lebanon this year;
- GEO-Fix announced a $3.6 million expansion in Whitestown;
- GR Brands, Graham Rahal, in Zionsville recently broke ground for a new headquarters; and
- FTIC, Fukai Toyotetsu Indiana Corporation in Jamestown has made multiple expansions.
Those expansions and LEAP Lebanon aside, small businesses make up 80% of the local economy, Whitehead said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.