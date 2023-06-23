The Boone County Special Response Team has arrested an Avon man on federal charges related to weapons and fentanyl trafficking.
The SRT includes officers from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon, Whitestown and Zionsville police departments. The team and Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris were part of a 16-agency operation led by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives and the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, ICTGF, on Thursday.
Police were after 19 suspects accused of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms and machine guns. Sixteen were arrested, and three are fugitives, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news statement Friday.
Each SWAT or SRT was assigned a site and suspect and told to use their own tactics beginning at 6 a.m., Boone County Sheriff’s Cpt. and SRT Commander Jason Reynolds said. The SRT surrounded a normal looking house on a corner lot where suspect Courtlin Moncrief, 29, a/k/a Ten Pack, was living, Reynolds said.
They called Ten Pack, but he didn’t answer. Then they called his girlfriend at 6:05 a.m. and told her to get him and exit the house together with their hands up. They came out, and he was arrested by 6:10 a.m., Reynolds said.
“Our plans were to get him into custody without harming anyone or any property,” Reynolds said. “It was really that simple. I was pretty happy with the outcome.”
Reynolds and Harris credited their success with continuous training locally and great planning and communication by the ATF and ICGTF.
“Our relationship with the feds is outstanding,” Harris said. “We’ve got their backs, just like they’ve got ours.”
Boone County police agencies are known to collaborate on even routine calls.
According to four federal indictments, two of the suspects, Jaraughn Bertram, 20, a/k/a Bandman, and Doendre Perry, a/k/a Dre, led trafficking organizations that moved large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Arizona to the Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie areas.
The organizations used firearms, including weapons that had been illegally converted into fully automatic firearms, or machine guns, to aid in trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s statement.
Machine gun conversion devices, also called Glock switches or auto-sears, convert ordinary semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns. Federal law considers the conversion devices themselves to be machine guns, even when not installed. It is illegal to possess or sell one without a special license.
During the year-long investigation, law enforcement seized:
More than 72.3 pounds of fentanyl, or more than 320,000 fentanyl pills;
More than 117.9 pounds of meth;
More than 453 pounds of marijuana;
113 firearms;
60 machine gun conversion devices; and
More than $521,000 in cash.
Fentanyl is typically sold by the kilogram. One kilogram has the potential to kill 500,000 people, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. The amount found during this investigation was 72.3 pounds, which equals 32.79 kilograms and has the potential to kill more than 15 million people, according to the DEA formula.
Each defendant faces up to life in federal prison in convicted.
The three suspects still are Jaraugh Bertram, 20; Joaquin Carranza, 18; and Jordan Sumner, 22.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or leave a tip online at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.
