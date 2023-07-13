A corporate partner new to Lebanon made a donation that ensures a downtown alley will become a homage to basketball.
The Alley Oop alley activation project will cost about $100,000, and The Heart of Lebanon in May began an online campaign to raise $50,000 by Thursday. If the community donated $50,000, the project would receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
Time was running short when Fluor Corp., an American global engineering and construction firm, donated $7,000 recently. The total from 46 donors stood at $54,172 Wednesday, plenty to get the match.
Fluor, is building the $3.7 million Eli Lilly and Co. pharmaceutical complex on the city’s north side. Fluor and Lilly representatives said during community meetings in May they were looking for meaningful ways to invest in the community and make an impact.
Fluor’s donation was the “buzzer beater,” and the “game winning donation,” The Heart of Lebanon said on its Facebook page, adding, “We appreciate your commitment to Lebanon’s future.”
“Many of us on the Fluor team are living in the Lebanon community for the next several years while we build the Lilly Lebanon project,” Jeff Wagner, Fluor senior public affairs manager, said. “When The Heart of Lebanon team shared the story about the town square and its recent development, we appreciated being asked to participate and to continue the beautification process.”
Heart of Lebanon leaders have been working on the local basketball concept for the north/south alley on the north side of the downtown Lebanon square, next to the Boone County Annex Building, since 2020.
The alley at present is just a black paved surface with brick walls on either side and is largely unused, except for light pedestrian traffic and delivery trucks.
Once activated, it will feature an archway with a lacy design cut like a basketball net and a sign that reads, “This is Home and Home is Basketball.” Two limestone basketballs and the arch off of Washington Street will lead into an area with a basketball court painted onto the pavement.
Banners with historic photos will line the alley, and visitors can use QR codes to link to documentary video that expands on the photos.
There will also be tables with umbrellas, like the ones on the east side of the Boone County Courthouse, for people to eat and gather.
For a complete rundown on the project and the history incorporated, visit the website at http://www.heartof lebanon.org/alley-oop/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.