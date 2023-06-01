Experts will gather at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds in Danville to discuss "Ag as a Solution" at the annual Indiana Climate Summit on June 27.
“In the summer of 2021 we had a particularly interesting legislative year. Bills were proposed that had to do with carbon and climate. While they didn’t go anywhere, our industries realized that we weren’t particularly posed to address these issues,” said Sarah Beth Aubrey, founder and CEO of IN-Climate. “I hosted a meeting with about 20 groups in the agricultural sector and we decided we wanted to do something in this carbon and climate space.”
For example, Aubrey said carbon is a major issue and through carbon credits, farmers get interested in the broader climate conversation.
“Too much carbon in the atmosphere can cause environmental concerns," she said. "We want to remove them or reduce emissions. One way to do that is through carbon sinks or storage. During the summer, plants on the field is one of the largest carbon sinks in the world because they store and capture carbon in the soil.”
For years, companies have provided a financial incentive for farmers to do certain practices, such as cover crops and keeping the carbon contained in the soil.
Sustainability is another issue; how to improve upon financial, environmental and other forms of sustainability.
“We want to offer educational opportunities, new information and peer to peer knowledge at the summit,” Aubrey said. “Those in the agricultural industry, agri-business professionals of any kind, the energy industry, those interested in renewables or updated technology would all be interested in this information.”
Aubrey said year after year more companies are engaging Indiana in the climate conversation and we’re seeing more discussion.
“We believe the agricultural and energy sectors want to be at the forefront of this dialogue. Farmers have a role to play and one of those roles is simply telling their story,” Aubrey said. “In the past, I think many have wanted to get their work done behind the scenes and today, we’re realizing that may not be the right way. This work is important and there are developments today that we didn’t have 10 years ago.”
The summit will feature keynote speakers and panel discussions regarding carbon buyers, renewable fuels, sustainability management and more with leading experts in the agricultural and energy sectors. There will be interactive sessions, networking opportunities and collaborative activities.
“We hope to provide education and awareness about emerging topics and we don’t kick anyone out of the climate conversation,” Aubrey said. “Everyone can be involved in this dialogue and every organization has a role to play.”
The IN-Climate Summit will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27.
To register for the event or learn more about the agenda, visit the website at https://www.inclimateconversations.com/2023indianaclimatesummit. Individual pricing begins at $99.
The Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds is at 1900 E. Main St., Danville.
