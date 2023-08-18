David Harshbarger may be a familiar face to those who frequent Chick-fil-A in Anson.
When he and his family moved to Zionsville in 2019, they were looking for a place that would provide Harshbarger, a person with Down Syndrome, plenty of opportunities and Boone County delivered.
“I started working at Chick-fil-A in the fall. Charlie is the owner and he was very nice. I did an interview with him and we had the best conversation,” Harshbarger said. “I work in the dining room. I organize the sauces and I do the frosted drinks.”
Employees have quickly come to know and love Harshbarger – sometimes expressing their disappointment if they work on a day when he’s not scheduled.
“We were recently on vacation and he kept saying he wanted to go back to work,” said Sue Harshbarger, David’s mom. “I think it says a lot about Chick-fil-A and it warms my heart that everyone has been so kind there. It’s important for David’s well being to be around other people and to be accepted by them.”
Working at Chick-fil-A has come with some perks too.
“I got to have my picture taken with Colts player Michael Pittman Jr.,” Harshbarger said. “He came through the drive-through and when I saw him, we asked if I could take a picture with him. He got out of his car and came right up to the window.”
It’s his friendly personality and willingness to pitch in wherever needed that makes Harshbarger stand out and Charlie Kleine, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A in Anson could see it from that first interview.
“We hired David because we believed he could bring value to our team and our restaurant and we were absolutely right about that,” Kleine said. "Our team members and guests love him. He contributes so much to our culture and he’s a dedicated worker with a positive attitude."
Sue said one of the reasons the family chose to move was because in their hometown, there weren’t many opportunities for their son.
For the past several years, Harshbarger has found plenty of opportunities, ranging from making friends to volunteering to employment.
He joined IILAD, Inc., a Zionsville-based organization supporting independent living for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and enjoys regular get-togethers for book club, hiking club and game nights.
Harshbarger is also a member of Special Olympics and participates in bowling, basketball and cornhole competitions.
Chick-fil-A even allows Harshbarger to take every Wednesday off so he can volunteer for the EPIC Achievement program through GiGi’s Playhouse in Indianapolis.
“We go each week to volunteer to help people and it makes me feel good to help others,” Harshbarger said.
He’s helping more people than he probably realizes.
“I have Down Syndrome and I want everyone to know that I like to work, volunteer and hang out with friends," he said. "I can do things just like everyone else.”
Chick-fil-A in Anson is at 6240 E. Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown.
