Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense fog possible along and near Wabash Valley through 1000 AM this morning... Clear skies and light winds will continue to promote development of fog through daybreak. Areas of fog will be most organized northwest and west of the Indianapolis Metro Area...especially along the Wabash Valley from Lafayette to Terre Haute. If traveling through these areas this morning, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog to dissipate by 1000 AM. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.