A lawsuit filed against the City of Lebanon and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. has been dismissed.
And people on both sides of the suit are claiming victory.
The suit filed in January claimed city leaders broke the law when they created and applied a new zoning designation in December to 5,225 acres annexed for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District.
LEAP Lebanon is the largest economic development in Hoosier history, and the Eli Lilly complex is the largest investment ever made in Indiana.
The city council in August 2022 annexed an initial 1,396 acres for the district, and Eli Lilly and Co. is building a $3.7 billion pharmaceutical complex on 600 acres of it. But city leaders and remonstrators at that time generally agreed that industrial zoning, even with obviously unwanted uses excluded, was not an exact fit.
The city still had no alternate zoning ordinance that applied to a LEAP, Limitless Exploration-Advanced Pace, district when the state requested a second annexation of the 5,225 acres. City leaders asked a company that was creating a Planned Unit Development district for the area to create a new zoning classification that was expected to become part of the PUD. The PUD, commissioned by Boone County Commissioners earlier in the year, was still under development at the time. But Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry had already said the city intended to use the county's PUD when it was complete.
A PUD is a tool that defines land uses allowed within a certain area. It is used when no single zoning designation is appropriate. The PUD includes design standards and other guidelines a developer must follow.
The city called the new zoning classification LEAP, or LP, zoning and applied it to a large portion of the second super voluntary annexation in December. The remainder of the land is zoned for single-family dwellings.
A super voluntary annexation occurs when all property owners in a region request for their land to be annexed. Super voluntary annexations may be challenged only via judicial appeal and only to contest the land’s contiguity to city boundaries. The 5,225 acres met Indiana’s contiguity requirements, city attorney Rob Schein told the court.
Plaintiffs Eric and Jeanette Cook, Keith and Patricia Ball, Rex and Sherri Cook, Chad Revell, Samuel and Sally Shepherd, and Brandon and Natalie Crow in April told the court it would forgo the challenge to the annexation. The plaintiffs are Boone County property owners.
The city council this summer amended the city’s comprehensive plan and created a PUD for much of the city, which also includes the second annexed area. The PUD results effectively rezones all the property within its boundaries, Presiding Judge Bradley Mohler of Clinton County wrote in dismissing the case.
“… This court hereby finds that plaintiffs’ challenges to the zoning classifications assigned to the Phase 2 annexation area are now moot and that plaintiffs now advance no viable theory for relief in this action,” Mohler concluded.
"As I have said from the beginning, this challenge was simply an attempt to delay a 100% voluntary annexation and had no valid reason to be filed,” Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry said via email Wednesday. “All that resulted from this frivolous lawsuit was a waste of taxpayer dollars and an affirmation that the City of Lebanon followed the law precisely.
“I am glad we have received the court's decision to dismiss this case with prejudice,” Gentry said. “The City of Lebanon will continue to work with the IEDC to develop the LEAP Lebanon District into a world-class research and innovation district that will bring boundless opportunities and benefits to the citizens of Lebanon and the State of Indiana."
A grassroots organization, the Boone County Preservation Group, formed after the state began contacting homeowners in early 2022 and trying to get large tracts of land under contract for development.
“The lawsuit was dismissed because the city amended its comprehensive plan and created a new PUD which basically rezones all real property within its boundaries,” the group said in a written statement.
"We supported the filing to force the local government to know its own rules and ensure the correct processes were used when approving such an enormous project,” group member Jim Love said in the statement. “Lebanon went back and corrected the issues brought by the suit, leaving the case moot. However, we got the desired outcome and hope this serves as a warning to all levels of government that they cannot cut corners in the future.”
The lawsuit was filed in Boone Circuit Court, which is presided over by Judge Lori Schein. Lori Schein is married to Rob Schein and so recused herself from the suit to avoid a conflict of interest.
