Scott Williams, founder and CEO of Seaside Ice, LLC/Ice-America, LLC, filed reports in January with the Zionsville Police Department and the FBI, stating his invoice for $59,000 was unpaid in what he suspected was the town falling victim to fraud.
Williams’ company provided an ice skating rink to the Town of Zionsville from Dec. 9 through Jan. 2 for the Winterfest event at Mulberry Fields Park.
When it came time to collect payment, Williams was told the town had paid the invoice and would not send payment again.
An invoice was paid, however, the total amount was rerouted to a bank in Minnesota in an alleged cyber scam, leaving Williams unpaid for services.
After several months of trying to resolve the issue, Williams filed a lawsuit in February against the Zionsville Parks Department, the Zionsville Town Council and the Town of Zionsville, citing a breach of contract in the amount of $59,000.
By early summer, negotiations through three separate law firms hired by the Town resulted in a tentative settlement agreement for $45,000 but the documents require the signature of all three groups and expires on Sept. 1.
At a June 20 Zionsville Town Council meeting, council members discussed the high price the settlement has already cost the town, but also expressed concern regarding the overall financial errors seen in the past several years.
The Seaside settlement is a perfect example.
Council President Jason Plunkett said the town was billed nearly $60,000 for legal services and counting – with additional legal fees amounting to several thousand dollars per month.
Though the town’s insurance company has paid the $45,000 in settlement funds to the town, they are still responsible for a $10,000 deductible and expect an increase in insurance premiums moving forward.
“I’ve requested that the Mayor work with us on anything financially related for the past six months,” Plunkett said. “How much longer are we going to continue to pay these law firms?”
Councilman Josh Garrett also discussed the overall issues beyond the Seaside Ice lawsuit.
“We’ve been asking for a financial controls audit and this is a perfect example of the errors we are looking for,” Garrett said. “The Mayor has not been receptive of this and I don’t know why she won’t sign for an audit. It’s unfortunate it’s come to this, but if she would like to resolve this lawsuit, I would like to know what happened in this situation. It’s a reasonable request.”
Garrett indicated he had no desire to approve the settlement agreement until a financial audit of the town was underway.
To date, the Zionsville Parks Board has signed the settlement agreement and it’s believed Mayor Emily Styron as signed the document as well, though the Council has continued to table its portion of the discussion until additional documentation and information is provided.
Plunkett said he does not want to sign the agreement without a vote from the entire council, and several councilors still have questions.
As of the Aug. 7 council meeting, Heather Harris, attorney for the Town of Zionsville, updated the council on current discussions.
“We’ve asked the administration a number of questions regarding follow up information. We have received a packet of information related to the background of how the claim was paid and the process or errors that may have been made,” Harris said. “We’ve also requested a copy of the agreement with both the Mayor’s office and Parks Department signatures. If we don’t take action by Sept. 1, we’ll be back to the bargaining table.”
The bargaining table could potentially cost the town additional funds added to the substantial cost already paid, leaving the council with a decision to settle the lawsuit or continue to push for further evaluation of how the errors occurred.
The Zionsville Town Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 21, which would be their final opportunity to sign the agreement without holding an executive session.
