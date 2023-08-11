Lebanon, IN (46052)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.