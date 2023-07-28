The days of local contractors traveling from one house to the next, quoting each job and half of those not working out, are over.
Jeff Wraley, a Zionsville Community High School alum, moved back to Zionsville after completing his construction and engineering degree from Purdue University, purchased his first house with his wife, an interior designer, and began remodeling their home.
“I did a lot of the work myself before the kids came along, but with our powers combined - my construction knowledge and her design knowledge - we began to notice how the contractors' process worked,” Wraley said. “There’s a lot of innovation happening and the big, commercial contractors have the funds to implement that innovation but the smaller contractors haven’t had this arrive at their door yet. There’s a huge opportunity there.”
That opportunity comes in the form of home improvement software that allows contractors to adopt a virtual sales process.
For example, imagine the time, gas and effort it takes for a contractor to stop by house by house and talk with the homeowner about their specific project, only to learn the homeowner has awarded the project to someone else.
Or imagine being the homeowner who has set up appointments with four contractors, only to learn that three of them don’t do the work that is needed for that particular project.
Groundwork, the software company, is solving both problems.
“It started with a project for a landscaper and I sent a video in Google Presentation to the contractor so he could see what was going on with the project and what was needed,” Wraley said. “They loved it.”
Wraley founded Groundwork in 2019 and works in Zionsville’s entrepreneurial and co-working center, zWorks.
He began by selling the software directly to contractors.
From those contractor websites, homeowners are able to create a video for the contractor to review and then respond with questions, quotes and other information.
“For simple projects we can facilitate a 100 percent virtual interaction," Wraley said. "For others, they aren’t likely to develop a price quote right then and there but they have an idea of what you’re looking for.”
With the flood of interest in finding innovative ways to connect with clients, Wraley is tapping into the tech-savvy, entrepreneurial trades industry.
“There’s a misnomer about this industry,” Wraley said. “There’s a very obvious shift in the trades in general. We’ve seen technology from the corporate job standpoint, it’s coming to the trade industry and that’s the big wave we’re riding.”
Others agree, which is apparent through the recent $1 million fundraising campaign awarded to Groundwork through Venture and angel investors.
The funds will help grow the team and bring on additional aspects to the business.
“We’ve been growing already, but we’re looking forward to revamping the platform and adding additional collaboration features,” Wraley said. “We have customers in five countries and we’re seeing a ton of opportunity. We imagine a world where we are the go-to system for contractors to run their sales process through, replacing so much wasted time. The world simply doesn’t work like that anymore.”
Interested contractors can visit the website at https://www.hellogroundwork.com/ to sign up for a demo, ask questions and learn more.
Clients interested in connecting with contractors already using Groundwork can find a list of contractors utilizing the services on the website.
