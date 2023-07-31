Boone County Right to Life held a cute baby photo contest at the recent Boone County 4-H Fair, as it has done for several decades. In this year’s contest, there were 16 babies for whom fairgoers voted, votes being monetary donations to Boone County Right to Life.
Tatum DeVol took first place, winning $150 and a handmade baby quilt. Second place and $100 went to Aela Bobbie Jean Bailey. Coming in third was Jonas Orion Hemmerling, who wins $75, and Emerson Ford earned the fourth-place prize of $50. Each also received a book and a toy donated by Pauline Cox.
“Thank you to all our volunteers during the fair, to everyone who contributed to the baby photo contest, and to the many people who had a meaningful conversation at our booth,” said Jeremy Garst, vice president of the group. “As many fairgoers remarked, voting was hard because all the babies were so cute. They truly are precious, and we hope people realize that they were just as precious a matter of months ago, before they were born.”
Those interested in learning more or getting involved in the pro-life movement and in Boone County Right to Life can message the group through its Facebook page or its website at boonecountyrighttolife.org.
