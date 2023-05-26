The Boone County Economic Development Corporation (Boone EDC) has announced five recipients chosen for the Digital Upgrade program, a 1:1 matching grant that will help small businesses in Boone County audit and update their customer-facing and back-office functions.
Grant recipients are Elevate Ag, Zionsville; Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets, Whitestown; Little Angels Daycare, Lebanon; Moody’s Butcher Shop, Zionsville; and My Sugar Pie, Zionsville.
“Through our 2022 Digital Inclusion Study, we learned that a majority of Boone County residents interact with local businesses digitally at least once per day or week,” said Claire Collett, Boone EDC Entrepreneurship & Innovation manager. “We also learned of the many barriers small businesses experience when it comes to their digital presence. The Digital Upgrade program will assess those gaps and assist small business owners in elevating their digital footprint.”
The program is facilitated through a partnership of the Boone EDC and SB Code Works, a studio that specializes in designing and building projects in a digital space. The process includes conducting a digital audit to understand each business’ online presence and identifying goals to grow and/or sustain their digital footprint. Strategies may include digital marketing, e-commerce integration, improving customer experience, and increasing efficiency.
The program is made possible through a grant from the National Association of REALTORS in partnership with MIBOR, as well as sponsorships from Comcast and Duke Energy.
