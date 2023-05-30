Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
May 30
7:36 a.m. – A man is walking on side of the road, passerby is concerned he will get hit, Perry Boulevard and S. S.R. 267, Lebanon, Whitestown Police Department
1:32 a.m. – Kids shooting off fireworks and ringing doorbells around the neighborhood, 8000 block Windpointe Pass, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
May 29
10:58 p.m. – SUV passing unsafely and drove on the wrong side of the road for about a mile, W. S.R. 32 and N. 1200 W., Jamestown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
10:47 p.m. – Restaurant closed early and will not give man the food he ordered, sweet talked into giving man his food, 1000 block W. South Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:29 p.m. – A man is drunk and has two teenagers in the house, both parties spoken to, 400 block S. Main Street, Advance, BCSO
10:27 p.m. – Gas coming from burner left on, 700 block S. East Street, Lebanon, FD OPS Channels, Station 11
8:27 p.m. – Approximately five to eight juveniles jumped the fence to the pool, group spoken to, they’re with a friend and know to use the key now, 8000 block Bradfield Road, Zionsville, ZPD
8:07 p.m. – Man went into bathroom and had been in there for over 30 minutes, light is off and staff has been banging on door for over 15 minutes with no response, no one is inside the bathroom, child locked the door, 1000 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:03 p.m. – A child was left in a car alone for over five minutes as mother was inside getting an order, man with the caller is now in a verbal argument with the mother, mother said the child is fine because the air is on in the car, mother took the child out of the car and took him inside the restaurant with her, parties have been separated now, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:18 p.m. – Aircraft is having an emergency, lost one of the engines, expecting to land within five minutes, has landed safely, 10000 block E. S.R. 32, Zionsville, BCSO
2:26 p.m. – Dog left inside of car, car is not running and no windows are down, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:59 p.m. – Multiple juveniles jumping off a pier, told not to swim, have now left, 6000 block Godello Circle, Zionsville, ZPD
10:50 a.m. – Man is upset that cashier carded him to buy cigarettes and alcohol, exchanging words with the cashier, bystander told him to stop and he told her off also. Man called in to make a complaint and was informed to come back to talk about it but never showed. Told cashier if he comes back to call in and will trespass the individual from the property, 100 block E. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:29 a.m. – Man has been yelling in the front yard for about 20 minutes, 800 block Evelyn Way, Lebanon, LPD
May 28
10:26 p.m. – Man walked into caller’s apartment, looked into his bathroom and kitchen and then walked out without saying anything, nothing appears to be missing from the apartment. No forced entry, door was unlocked from caller walking downstairs, 200 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:26 p.m. – Heard what sounded like three gunshots by vegetable stand, fireworks shot off, 400 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
8:59 p.m. – First responder flagged down at LPD, someone was concerned that a child could be stuck in a fridge by a store because the doors are still on it. Looked it up that as long as the fridge has no latches that it can be opened from the inside. Fridge located and checked the interior to make sure no one was inside, fridge did not have latches, attempted to contact homeowner but no one was home, 100 block E. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:46 p.m. – Seven juveniles jumping off the pier, unsure of how long they have been there, group now leaving the area, 6000 block Godello Circle, Zionsville, ZPD
7:00 p.m. – Dog running around without a leash on, in violation of Zionsville’s Statue of 99-2, caller would not like to speak with officers, upgraded to battery call as the caller struck the owner of the dog twice, 1000 block Village Walk Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
4:12 p.m. – Twelve teens jumping into the pond, 6000 block Godello Circle, Zionsville, ZPD
12:56 p.m. – Person is playing the race through his speaker and it is way too loud, noise was turned down to personal use, contact made with residence, 100 block S. Market Street, Thorntown, BCSO
12:31 p.m. – Caller was gifted a gun and she would like to make sure it is not stolen, 300 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:05 a.m. – Two to three men outside staring inside and hitting a woman’s windows, mouthing something but she can’t hear it, no one outside, 9000 block E. 400 N., Whitestown, BCSO
2:27 a.m. – Group of kids caught trying to break the caller’s mailbox, no damage and not needing a report, they ran off, W. Pearl and S. West streets, Lebanon, LPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.