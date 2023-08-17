Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 7
7:27 a.m. – Two dogs near an apartment are attacking rabbits, owners found, 2000 block Shaker Lane, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
5:58 a.m. – Caller lives in a double home, arguing and slamming doors so hard it is shaking caller’s walls, woman is begging a man to stop, unknown if it physical, they were just looking for a phone and got frustrated, 600 block W. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:33 a.m. – Vehicle changing lanes erratically, hitting brakes, flashing lights, currently driving with flashers on, traffic stop, swerving to avoid water patches on road, 138 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, Whitestown Police Department
1:23 a.m. – Caller says she heard someone outside and then a “boom,” scared due to ex-husband from neighboring state having charges filed on him that day, her ex-husband attempted to kill her, checked area and it checked okay, 10000 block W. S.R. 47, Thorntown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 6
10:36 p.m. – Driver lost control of the car and hit a pole, refused medics, air bag deployment, 9000 block Whitestown Road, Zionsville, Station 91
9:34 p.m. – Caller would like party broken up, individuals rented the shelter until 10 p.m., told to turn off music as they were already cleaning up, 100 block N. Elm Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
8:05 p.m. – Woman went to gas station with caller’s car and won’t bring the car back, 4000 block S Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD
7:29 p.m. – Man is attempting to get into a home across the street and appears to be intoxicated, man is renter at the property and locked his keys in his vehicle, 600 block W. 375 N., Lebanon, BCSO
6:57 p.m. – Motorcyclists are passing vehicles at high rate of speed, unable to locate, 137 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, WPD
6:34 p.m. – Neighbor’s dog has been loose all day, bigger lab type dog, he is scared when his elderly mother is out walking that the dog will jump on her and knock her over, says the owners have been trying to wrangle the dog all day long, 4000 block Winterstill Road, Zionsville, ZPD
5:59 p.m. – Caller says she received a call threatening her granddaughter with physical violence if she did not send money, referenced an ongoing investigation with her, did not have case number, no threats were made, 2000 block Lamar Drive, Whitestown, WPD
5:32 p.m. – Caller said neighbor has a radio outside that plays all day, even when no one is outside, it is very loud and caller believes it is harassment, neighbor also shines a flashlight into caller’s windows at night, believes neighbor has a police scanner since he always turns music off right before officers arrive, radio turned down, caller happy with results, 1000 block S. 1100 E., Zionsville, BCSO
5:27 p.m. – Caller was at a grocery store and saw a man approach a mother and her child, child appeared to be uncomfortable with the man and started crying, child was about 3-4 years old, caller said that she mentioned something to the cashier as well, the individuals left prior to police arrival, advised staff to call back if this becomes a reoccurring issue, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:55 p.m. – Ex-husband won’t leave her alone, is sending threatening text messages and is also harassing her friend, ex-husband carries a gun, report for civil issues, 900 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:27 p.m. – All kinds of loud music from business, subjects were told the business would not have any outdoor music, callers feels it is not fair to the neighbors, talked to management, they will see about moving the band inside, 300 block S. Bowers Street, Whitestown, WPD
12:28 p.m. – Ex has a woman’s daughter and is supposed to stay in town during visits, caller says her daughter’s GPS shows she is in Keystone, would like to speak to officer over the phone, caller advised to report to the court as this is not a criminal matter but rather a civil matter, she advised she would call back if the child was not returned at the agreed upon time, 6000 block Central Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD
9:50 a.m. – Parties separated, male half is not home, caller stated she is in an abusive relationship with a man, believes he has been abusing her dog as well, he is very controlling and has taken her off the lease and does not let her go anywhere, she is disabled, unknown what time he’ll come back today, 200 block Longley Drive, Lebanon, LPD
7:31 a.m. – Ex is threatening to throw her things into the yard, yelling and screaming at her, caller is outside, separated at this time, caller advising officers can disregard, everything is fine for now, 800 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
