Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 15
6:28 a.m. – Employees said a woman has been sleeping in her car the last few nights at this location, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
5:51 a.m. – Vehicle unable to maintain lane, straddling line and almost hitting other vehicles, sleepy driver heading to Tennessee, 140.8 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
5:38 a.m. – Caller is very upset because the parking lot is full and he cannot leave, said they are blocking “everything,” 500 block S. S.R. 39, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
12:54 a.m. – Upstairs neighbors making noise by banging stuff around, no one answered the door and no noise was heard, caller said that neighbors are now moving furniture on purpose, neighbors checked on a second time and no noise was heard and no one answered the door, 3000 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, WPD
12:50 a.m. – Traffic stop, two were detained and one is now in custody, tickets issued for failure to signal lane change, improper tail lights, learner’s permit violation and false and fictitious license plate, 134.5 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, BCSO
June 14
10:59 p.m. – Someone burning something in the parking lot, possibly a T-shirt, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:15 p.m. – Traffic stop, positive K9 alert, vehicle searched, driver admitted to a teenager using marijuana in car, Narcan and dime bags were located but no marijuana was found, W. 96th Street and N. Zionsville Road, Indianapolis, Zionsville Police Department
9:39 p.m. – Resident playing music too loud, both parties spoken to, advised not to play music so loud in his garage during the day, 1000 block S. 1100 E., Zionsville, BCSO
8:55 p.m. – Caller said an incident happened around 6 to 6:50 p.m. where a man in the lobby awas attempting to take three small children to the parking lot but the caller stopped him, caller said that the man was intoxicated, caller said the man was driving in a beat up truck, caller was unsure of description of the man and is no longer at the store, no information on man or children, just a concerned worker, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, BCSO
8:45 p.m. – A trash can in front of a building has something ticking inside, unknown electrical device has been located, 5 block N. Main Street, Zionsville, ZPD
8:40 p.m. – Caller is upset about loud music, tenant was contacted and asked to keep the noise level to a minimum, 7000 block Rein Avenue, Whitestown, WPD
8:35 p.m. – Kids on go carts are tearing things up, 300 block W. Horton Road, Kirklin, BCSO
8:20 p.m. – A woman is being harassed by someone she met online, she blocked him and he has blocked her, caller wanted to see if there was anything to do at this time, thinking about a no contact order in future if messages continue, 1000 block Ashley Drive, Lebanon, LPD
7:55 p.m. – Caller said she called a week ago and wants to make another report, a golf cart is out on the sidewalk and is driving pretty quickly on the sidewalk with six to eight people on the cart, said that officer can just call as the driver is long gone, 4000 block Oakwood Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
7:28 p.m. – Loud music is playing from a vehicle in the parking lot blaring profanities, 2000 block Shaker Lane, Lebanon, BCSO
7:03 p.m. – Bike was stolen from the front porch in the morning, a kid took the bike but left his bike two houses down on the sidewalk, 6000 block Central Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD
6:35 p.m. – Elderly female driver is driving in wrong lanes and is all over the place, S. 875 E. and E. 550 S., Zionsville, BCSO
4:38 p.m. – Driver on his phone and swerving all over the road, unable to locate vehicle because of traffic, 140 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, LPD
3:51 p.m. – Vehicle is all over the road and went into another lane, will slow down and then speed up, S. S.R. 39 and W. 550 S., Lebanon, LPD
3:47 p.m. – Someone stole the caller’s bag with cards between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. the day before from the breakroom, 5000 block Albert S. White Drive, Whitestown, WPD
3:37 p.m. – Caller has a question about whether it is a hate crime to bully an autistic child, said that the school has not been much help to assist them and is wanting to see if there are options to help the child, 100 block S. Elm Street, Zionsville, ZPD
11:28 a.m. – Found a machete next to the last drive by the intersection, caller would like an officer to check on it, caller is no longer at the scene, unable to locate, Tanglewood Lane and Sheffield Lane, Whitestown, WPD
9:40 a.m. – Power pole by the dumpster caught some trees on fire, 1000 block W. S.R. 32, Lebanon, Station 11
