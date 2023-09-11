Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Sept. 11
7:14 a.m. – Four kittens stuck in a car hood, 1400 block W. Oak Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
5:21 a.m. – Fire in the garage attic, 3330 Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon, Lebanon Fire Department
12:23 a.m. – Police declined to check on a child after a woman called to say she is psychic and had a feeling that something was going to happen to the 4-year-old, 3300 block Firethorn Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
Sept. 10
6:31 p.m. – A horse is at large outside of a fence, 4200 block E. County Road 100 N., Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
3:42 p.m. – Three people filled bags with cosmetics and stole them, 650 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD
2:56 p.m. – Authorities administered Narcan and cardiopulmonary resuscitation to a man who was suspected of overdosing, but he was pronounced dead, 1500 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, BCSO, Boone County Coroner’s Office
2:17 p.m. – It was reported that a male pulled a gun on his sister, she said he chambered a round first, police found that he cocked it but didn’t point it at her, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
12:49 a.m. – Police arrested a man with a handgun after finding he violated a protective order and battered a person, 6500 block Daffodil Lane, Whitestown, WPD
Sept. 9
10:29 p.m. – A woman was bitten and her nose bloodied by a man, 3000 block S. County Road 575 E., Whitestown, WPD
6:07 p.m. – A person faces preliminary charges of strangulation, battery, and resisting law enforcement after it was reported than a man was passed out in a driveway, 8200 block N. Ind. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
5:18 p.m. – A woman lost $1,000 when she was persuaded to send the money to an unknown person through Facebook, 6200 block Dugan Drive, Whitestown, WPD
3:27 p.m. – Children shooting a gel ball gun at windows injured an 8-year-old’s leg, 3700 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, WPD
11:39 a.m. – A cross-body purse was stolen from a vehicle between soccer fields and tennis courts, 4400 block S. County Road 875 E., Zionsville, ZPD
11:03 a.m. – Wallet stolen from car while its owner was at work, 5400 block E. C.R. 500 S., Whitestown, WPD
10:14 a.m. – A homeowner paid $64,000 for a swimming pool that was never installed, 11200 block Glen Avon Way, Zionsville, ZPD
9:25 a.m. – Someone threw a smoke bomb at a home at about 2 a.m., 5100 block E. C.R. 200 S., Whitestown, WPD
9:18 a.m. – A man found lying on the ground was pronounced dead at Witham Hospital, 1424 Caraway St., Lebanon, BCSO
4:58 a.m. – An intoxicated man wandered down an alley and onto a porch and refused to leave, even telling the homeowner to “go for it,” when she threatened to call 911, 300 block N. Jameson Street, Lebanon, BCSO
4:21 a.m. – Someone who arrived on a motorcycle is taking a Coke machine apart, 100 block E. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:02 a.m. – Two males in hoodies shot BB guns at windows, 3700 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, WPD
1:36 a.m. – Drug overdose, 1900 block Williams Glen Boulevard, Zionsville, ZPD
12:44 a.m. – A passenger of a vehicle that police stopped was arrested after police found marijuana and a firearm without a serial number, Interstate 65 mile marker 137, Lebanon, BCSO
Sept. 8
11:15 p.m. – Police pursued a truck carrying someone who tried to get into a woman’s purse in Whitestown, the chase continued into Indianapolis where the truck crashed, the driver escaped on foot, but two passengers were treated at an Indianapolis hospital, 6000 block S. Main Street, Whitestown, BCSO, WPD, ZPD, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
9:48 p.m. – A woman’s neighbor threatened the caller as she walked her dog, 900 block Danielle Road, Lebanon, LPD
5:04 p.m. – Kids are honking their horns at golfers, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
3:24 p.m. – Two men in an older pickup truck with an Illinois license plate are opening mail boxes, 1000 block W. Ind. 47, Thorntown, BCSO
3:13 p.m. – A woman and her new boyfriend come into a store at night and steal soda, 400 block N. Lebanon Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department
2:09 p.m. – A girl may have been sexually abused, 1800 block Corniche Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
