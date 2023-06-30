Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 25
7:42 p.m. – A gruff looking, shirtless man was walking in the woods and looking at the playground, 4700 block S., C.R. 975 E., Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
7:26 p.m. – Five minors were trespassed from a property after a caller reported five or six shots were fired from a small-caliber weapon, 5400 block S. C.R. 175 W., Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
6:33 p.m. – Suspects loaded items into a duffle bag but didn’t take them, caller wants to know if they can be checked for fingerprints, 1100 block N. C.R. 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO
5:27 p.m. – Fireworks set off by children ignited grass, 7300 block Stonegate Drive, Zionsville, Whitestown Fire Department
3:24 p.m. – Caller sees a funnel cloud, 2300 block Windhaven Lane, Lebanon, BCSO
2:33 p.m. – The caller has been hearing gunshots for 15 minutes, 3600 block S. Perry Worth Road, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
1:47 p.m. – Vehicles vandalized at two homes overnight, 11500 block Clarkston Road, Zionsville, ZPD
1:36 p.m. – Cattle on the road, U.S. 52 and Hazelrigg Road, Lebanon, BCSO
11:17 a.m. – Car hit a tree, 1114 S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Witham EMS
8:29 a.m. – Two horses at large, Ind. 47 and C.R. 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO
7:05 a.m. – Vehicle window broken, 11500 block Clarkston Road, Zionsville, ZPD
1:37 a.m. – A woman found that her car window was pried open and stayed inside until police came and arrested one person on preliminary charges of theft, criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, 11700 block Walton Crest, Zionsville, ZPD
June 24
11:08 p.m. – A man in a tie-dyed shirt has been sitting in a woman’s driveway for hours while watching videos on his phone, 6700 block Lexington Circle, Zionsville, BCSO
10:06 p.m. – Cow in the roadway, 3700 block N. Hazelrigg Road, Thorntown, BCSO
7:15 p.m. – Suspected drug overdose, fentanyl found, 1100 block Cedars Court, Lebanon, LPD
6:45 p.m. – Grass fire, Interstate 74 mile marker 53, Jamestown, Jamestown Fire Department
5 p.m. – Property stolen from a storage unit, 300 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
2:57 p.m. – A male who stole from a business in February has returned and stolen again, 400 block N. Sam Ralston Road, Lebanon, LPD
2:44 p.m. – A man fell victim to a gift card scam, 7400 block Fox Hollow Road, Zionsville, ZPD
1:17 a.m. – People are trying to break into a barn, two detained, 1100 block N. County Road 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO
June 23
11:23 p.m. – Someone made fraudulent purchases with a woman’s information, first block Colony Court, ZPD
7:45 p.m. – People returned last night and stole more property, 1100 block N. County Road 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO
6:11 p.m. – Grass fire out of control, 525 N. C.R. 1100 E., Zionsville, Zionsville Fire Department
4:46 p.m. – An ex-girlfriend is stalking the caller and showing up at his work, 400 block N. Clark Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:04 p.m. – Trailer and other property stolen yesterday or today, 2000 block Ind. 47 W., Lebanon, BCSO
3:02 p.m. – A mother reported a sexual crime against her daughter and took the girl to an Indianapolis emergency room for treatment, Zionsville, BCSO
2:11 p.m. – Neighbor’s dog big the caller’s dog, veterinary treatment required, 11500 block Willow Bend Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
2:08 p.m. – A homeless U.S. veteran called a Veterans Affairs hotline from the McDonald’s parking lot because he was suffering from grief and depression over the loss of his mother and sister, local police gave him food and water and a list of shelters and agencies that could provide help, he’d attended substance abuse rehab but fell off the wagon and was drinking vodka, 4100 block S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
2 p.m. – A woman lost money through a Facebook scam in which she paid for a dog that didn’t arrive, 10000 block Fair Oaks Trail, Zionsville, ZPD
1:56 p.m. – Battery in the presence of children, 6200 block Central Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD
1:49 p.m. – Store was abandoned and the power shut off in April, but the coolers are full of meat and dairy products, and the fuel tanks are full, building is full of rotten food, the roof is coming off, Boone County Health Department, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and a building inspector were informed, first block E. Brush Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department
1:04 p.m. – A man reported that someone urinated onto the side of a store, it turns out he didn’t really witness it occur and didn’t see genitalia, but he heard it and looked after the fact, a father told police his young son needed to pee, so he let him, all parties counseled, 6200 block Mills Drive, Whitestown, WPD
11:09 a.m. – An SUV pulled up to apartments, someone drove up on a moped, and a baggie and cash were passed, 300 block N. West Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:08 a.m. – Vehicle window shot out, 4400 block S. Ind. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
9:36 a.m. – A woman’s former romantic interest told someone he’s going to find and shoot her, 1200 block Helena Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:37 a.m. – A moving company is threatening to withhold delivery of items without another $6,000 payment over the contracted amount, 7600 block The Commons, Zionsville, ZPD
3:24 a.m. – Caller heard five semiautomatic gunshots, police found nothing out of place, 500 block N. U.S. 421, Zionsville, BCSO
