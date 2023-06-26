Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 17
10:58 p.m. – Drug overdose, Narcan given, 8300 block N. Burg Avenue, Kirklin, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
10:37 p.m. – Bag stolen at library, 100 block E. Washington Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:07 p.m. – People at a party are yelling and fighting, 2400 block St. George Way, Lebanon, LPD
9:19 p.m. – A woman who paid for a washer and dryer on Facebook Marketplace didn’t get the washer and dryer or her money back, 800 block S. U.S. 421, Zionsville, BCSO
5:32 p.m. – Theft from a store, 6100 block Mills Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
2:30 p.m. – It was reported that a woman is growing marijuana in her house, police did not find plants but confiscated purchased marijuana-related items and destroyed them, 600 block Baronne Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:04 a.m. – A homeless man is digging through trash cans after being told to leave, 1400 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
11 a.m. – Firearm stolen, 1000 block Parkway Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
7:20 a.m. – Three to five teenagers with shopping carts are playing in the road, Hunters Glen and S. Ford Road, ZPD
5:06 a.m. – Caller heard something like water outside her house, would like perimeter checked, does not want to speak with an officer, 30 block Palomino Court, Zionsville, ZPD
4:33 a.m. – Car took off recklessly out of apartment complex and came back, caller would like to speak with an officer and he was advised to stay in his apartment and not make contact when he said he was going out there, 1000 block Poplarwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
3:15 a.m. – Drunk male has destroyed the house, has a gun on him, he has walked away from the residence and said he is going to shoot himself, one person has been detained, 600 block W. North Street, Lebanon, BCSO
12:35 a.m. – A woman walked out with an IV in her arm, possibly at this address, front door was open but no answer or movement inside, 400 block N. Park Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:35 a.m. – Music and partying outdoors, caller is upset, music was playing inside, they shut the door to see if that helps, 900 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
June 16
11:54 p.m. – Customer pulled a handgun on employee that morning, handgun was never drawn and stayed in holster on hip, misunderstanding by staff thinking that he was not allowed to have a gun at all. Was upset about a problem with a card and money supposedly being taken, but nothing illegal occurred. Manager would like him to be placed on trespass warning as he is typically upset or difficult with staff. No contact has been made with man at this time and will follow up later for trespass, 400 block S. West Street, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
11:17 p.m. – Ticket issued for open container and speeding, under the legal limit, Central Boulevard and S. Main Street, Whitestown, BCSO
10:36 p.m. – Sounds like there are people in the cemetery drinking and partying, 6000 block S. 800 E., Zionsville, BCSO
8:53 p.m. – Vehicle all over the road, off duty deputy behind the vehicle, second caller reported the vehicle as well, one detained, 133 MM I-65 NB, Whitestown, LPD
8:28 p.m. – Kids came in and vandalized the restroom, 300 block S 1st Street, Zionsville, ZPD
7:25 p.m. – Traffic stop for distracted driving, no valid license, operating without insurance, vehicle towed, W. 96th Street and Technology Center Drive, Indianapolis, ZPD
5:34 p.m. – A man says that he owns a horse that his ex currently has and he would like it back, his ex says that she has cared for the horse for about three years now, advised that this is a civil matter, 5000 block N. 1200 E., Sheridan, BCSO
5:27 p.m. – Single gunshot heard, caller thinks it came from Thornhill neighborhood, geese in pond on her property that acted like it got hit, but it was still alive and wasn’t sure if it flew away or if it’s still there, 6000 block S. Ford Road, Zionsville, ZPD
3:50 p.m. – A woman is growing marijuana in tomato plants outside and inside in the basement, posted on a cannabis website pictures of the evidence, caller said if officers need more information they can reach out to her but she wishes to remain anonymous, no contact made with homeowner at this time but able to see into the backyard but did not see any marijuana plants, 700 block W. Baronne Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:34 p.m. – Caller has been sitting out on his porch all morning and advised that there are vehicles that are constantly speeding down the road, said that patrols need to be stepped up and wants officers to patrol in this area more, caller doesn’t want to speak with an officer, 400 block E. Pierce Street, Whitestown, WPD
9:15 a.m. – Caller believes that a gun was stolen by grandson, 10000 block W. 200 S., Jamestown, BCSO
12:06 a.m. – Man is causing a disturbance, caller lives in another apartment and can hear the man screaming and kicking things, 400 block E. Walnut Street, Lebanon, LPD
