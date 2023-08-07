Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 28
7:29 a.m. – A man is sleeping at the entrance of a church in a tent/under an umbrella, harmless and left willingly, 300 block E. South Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
7:12 a.m. – A man is walking back and forth on the bridge, keeps looking over the edge, Whitestown Parkway and I-65 SB, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
6:55 a.m. – Two vans with strollers sitting in front of the vehicles in a parking lot, no one around, caller wants someone to check on it, traveling, was sleeping, 4000 block S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD
6:31 a.m. – Heard a woman yell “you’re choking me, I cannot breathe” and yelling back and forth, sounds physical, unfounded, subjects left prior to arrival, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
3:50 a.m. – A woman’s ex-husband is threatening her and her children, waiting in security office, domestic battery both parties, 100 block S. Mount Zion Road, Lebanon, LPD
3:16 a.m. – Female semi driver is being blocked by another semi, the two are arguing about who should back up, 5000 block Whitestown Parkway, WPD
July 27
9:13 p.m. – A man is outside harassing customers and asking them for money and then kept saying “yes, master” and cussing her out when the caller asked him to leave, has now run across the street to a fast food restaurant, gone on arrival at the gas station and two restaurants, 6000 block Center Drive, Whitestown, WPD
7:03 p.m. – Two children are throwing toys into road, no adults seen in the area, unable to locate, 700 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:00 p.m. – Water bottles all over the road in both lanes, truck driver stopped on C.R. 250 N., N. U.S. 52 and W. 250 N., Lebanon, BCSO
6:21 p.m. – Caller is the boyfriend and owner of the vehicle that a woman was driving when she was arrested. He wants to know where she was arrested because he is missing his two Chihuahuas and she was supposed to have them, 1000 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, BCSO
5:51 p.m. – Caller advised a semi driver unhooked his trailer on the shoulder side in the area and abandoned it, said he didn’t know him but saw him do it, brakes locked up on the tractor, has someone in route to assist, 140 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, LPD
5:51 p.m. – Caller said he needed to fix his dryer and that he found a repair business online but the address belongs to a restaurant, also stated that when he called the phone number listed they wanted to charge his card first and he did pay them, someone came out to look around and give him an estimate and he didn’t want the services since it cost too much. He wants his money back, believes that it is a scam and he wants to speak to an officer about it. He got an estimate of $280 for repairs and $69.99 was charged to caller’s card for coming to his house, he is disputing the charge with the bank. The repair business told him the $69.99 would be taken off of the charge for the repairs but he did not want the repairs. Police informed caller that the money he is disputing is a service charge for providing an estimate and simply not liking an estimate is not grounds for fraud, 2000 block W. 250 N., Lebanon, BCSO
5:01 p.m. – Man is on property and won’t leave, has been in the area for about three days, caller making threats to take the man out himself if police don’t do something about him, mental subject, trying to get to California from Florida, dropped off at TA, 9000 block E. 300 S., Zionsville, BCSO
4:08 p.m. – A woman came around the side of her house and saw an Orkin man urinating on her house, she saw his genitals and would like to report it, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
3:55 p.m. – Twelve-year-old son took a lighter and burnt 5-year-old child’s stomach, refusing medics for the 5-year-old, told mom he did it because the younger boy picks on him, ongoing mental issues, transported to stress center, 100 block N. Main Street, Advance, BCSO
3:33 p.m. – A woman advised that she let her mother stay at her house for three days but now her mother is refusing to leave, said their relationship is toxic since they are always arguing, wanting to know if she will get in trouble for taking mother’s items out of the house, leaving them on the porch and locking the doors, currently at work and wants to speak with an officer about what she can do, wanting to know about trespassing and protection order, 1000 block Caraway Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:30 p.m. – Two people smoking marijuana in a vehicle, gone on arrival, 6000 block Royal Run Boulevard, Zionsville, BCSO
3:13 p.m. – In reference to an earlier call the woman still has not left, manager found a cardboard box that has been torn up and has writing all over it, worried for her safety after finding the box, woman was transported to hospital for mental help, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, WPD
3:07 p.m. – Children beat up caller’s child, refusing medics, parties are separated, 500 block W. Ash Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:26 p.m. – Driver ignored construction traffic, drove into 12-inch hole in ground, man with the construction company called and is wanting to speak with a deputy about the incident, 1000 block E. S.R. 32, Lebanon, BCSO
12:08 p.m. – Two cows in roadway, they ran back into the field, owner is still trying to corral them on scene, 2000 block N. U.S. 421, Sheridan, BCSO
11:16 a.m. – Caller advised there are people working on his roof and he thinks one of them took some drugs, sounds like the man may have passed out but was coming back around, told dispatch that he didn’t want anyone sent anymore because he was okay, medics check out, they are finding rides, 1000 block S. 600 W., Jamestown, BCSO
11:11 a.m. – Man slumped over steering wheel, he is breathing but not responding to caller, he fell asleep, just came from doctor, couldn’t have his meds this morning because of the appointment, awake and coherent, said he will be fine, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:48 a.m. – Man has a woman held hostage in the backyard, spoke to the woman at her residence and she is OK, caller is a mental subject, possible drugs, 500 block W. Ash Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:55 a.m. – Upset customer, wants an immediate refund, he calmed down said he was fine and just needed a receipt, 1000 block W. S.R. 32, Lebanon, LPD
2:30 a.m. – Several cows in the road, cows walking into field, four of the escaped cows have been caught, the other four are in the corn, owner will get the rest of the cattle later, 3000 block N. U.S. 421, Sheridan, BCSO
1:36 a.m. – Caller is locked in the restroom and cannot get out, she has no contact information for anyone on premise or security, 5000 block Industrial Court, Whitestown, WPD
1:22 a.m. – Woman wanted 911 to deliver food for her and deal with a civil matter, mental case caller, no crime articulated, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, WPD
