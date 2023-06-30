Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 30
1:29 a.m. – A man’s stepson caught him smoking meth and beat him up, 600 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
12:40 a.m. – Someone went through the caller’s car last night, 6000 block Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
June 29
11:13 p.m. – Two arrested after a domestic fight, 200 block S. East Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:22 p.m. – Minors screaming “help” while videoing themselves in a social media challenge alarmed a woman who thought they were injured, 8900 block Shelburne Way, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
3:37 p.m. – Grass fire, Interstate 65 mile marker 135, Whitestown, Whitestown Fire Department
2:45 p.m. – Battery in the presence of a child, 700 block W. Powell Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:45 a.m. – A tow truck hit the caller during an argument about cars being towed from an apartment lot, 100 block Kevin Court, Zionsville, ZPD
11:44 a.m. – A pig has been astray for two days, 4800 block N. C.R. 900 E., Whitestown, BCSO
9:21 p.m. – Men working on the roof next door woke the caller and put a tarp over his truck in his own driveway after he refused to move it for them, 700 block E. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:36 a.m. – Underweight horses never have hay, 8500 block W. Ind. 47, Thorntown, BCSO
8:17 a.m. – Overdose, 100 block Lakeshore Drive, Lebanon, Witham EMS
12:17 a.m. – A woman pulled over for a traffic violation had ecstasy, marijuana, and paraphernalia, one arrested, Interstate 65 mile marker 136, Lebanon, LPD
June 28
8:52 p.m. – A man is receiving belligerent texts from a painting contractor, 11800 block Arborhill Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
20:26 – There’s a new mower under a tarp in a back yard, and the caller believes it may be stolen, lawn mower was recovered and placed into evidence, 800 block N. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:59 p.m. – A retired police officer at the park saw a man who looked like a sex offender hanging out at the park and watching children on the playground, 100 block S. Elm Street, Zionsville, ZPD
6:53 p.m. – A person witnessed two quick drug deals, 800 block E. Washington Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:53 p.m. – Threats were made to management and an employee may have a weapon, 5400 block E. C.R. 500 S., Whitestown, WPD
5:30 p.m. – Work equipment and tools stolen, U.S. 52 and Ind. 47, Thorntown, BCSO
3:15 p.m. – Hearing aid mic stolen, 300 block W. Essex Street, Lebanon, LPD
3 p.m. – Someone opened a new account using the caller’s information, 200 block S. West Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:51 p.m. – Stray goat was gone when police arrived, mostly likely retrieved by slaughterhouse, 4500 block S. Budd Road, Lebanon, BCSO
11:14 a.m. – Pills and a shattered glass jar found on the trail, 9290 W. C.R. 900 N., Colfax, BCSO
10:22 a.m. – A woman known to the complainant screamed at office staff, 500 block Dogwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
10:12 a.m. – A man who thinks there are rays in his apartment harasses the office staff who he says give keys to others to enter his apartment, 1400 block Hunters Point Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
8:55 a.m. – U-Haul trailer stolen from lot, 6300 block Crane Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
8:16 a.m. – Paintballs fired at vehicles, 2900 block Alba Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:05 a.m. – Battery, 1500 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
June 27
10:30 p.m. A woman heard something break and a female yelling “get off me, get off me,” a few houses north, 1800 block Manor Drive, Lebanon, LPD
9:47 p.m. – Cell phone stolen from a bathroom, 100 block S. Mount Zion Road, Lebanon, LPD
9:21 p.m. – A man stopped for speeding admitted he had weed in his underwear when a police K9 arrived, Interstate 65 mile marker 131, Whitestown, WPD
8:51 p.m. – A restaurant customer threw food at an employee, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:45 p.m. – A caller sees and smells smoke that could be coming from a nearby neighborhood, but it’s pretty smoky all over the city, and LPD finds nothing ablaze, Witt Road and Thomas Drive
8:24 p.m. – Three teens on motorbikes stole fireworks, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:17 p.m. – A tattooed man wearing a bathing suit, and under the influence of a narcotic, is on the property, after police held him at gunpoint, the man said he was trying to escape someone who was following him and hid his car behind a shed on the property, but he locked his keys in the car and was trying to explain it all to the homeowner, 5500 block S. County Road 950 E., Zionsville, BCSO
7:10 p.m. – A woman wants her husband trespassed from her business after he drove her car there to confront someone, but her boyfriend left before her husband arrived, 200 block W. Mill Street, Jamestown, BCSO
7:10 p.m. – Drug arrest, 300 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:54 p.m. – A family member stole a car and boat, 500 block E. Walnut Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:04 p.m. – People from Illinois, whom she thought were friends, robbed the caller’s house, 200 block E. Main Street, Jamestown, BCSO
3:41 p.m. – The owner of a dog that bit a woman was ordered to quarantine the dog at home after the victim returned from a hospital trip, 11600 block E. C.R. 100 N., Sheridan, BCSO
2:43 p.m. – A mover verbally assaulted a woman, 2400 block Still Creek Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
12:33 p.m. – Fraudulent checks were sent from Pennsylvania to a Lebanon resident, who deposited them, 2000 block Jason Drive, Lebanon, LPD
11:24 a.m. – People setting their car up to “lay down” were informed they were on private property and sent on their way, C.R. 6825 at Interstate 75, Jamestown, BCSO
10:49 a.m. – U.S. Postal Service truck crashed into a tree line, 8030 E. C.R. 250 S., Zionsville, BCSO
8:53 a.m. – A client texted threats over money to his Realtor and threatened to post information online, has been abusive to the Realtor’s wife in the past, and the caller doesn’t know how far the client will go, 100 block E. Sycamore Street, Zionsville, ZPD
8:19 a.m. – The neighbor’s dogs try to attack the caller through the fence, 300 block N. High Street, Jamestown, BCSO
June 26
11:20 p.m. – Neighborhood dispute over aggressive dogs, 300 block N. high Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department
10:07 p.m. – Neighbors agreed not to speak to one another after she reported that he was yelling at her, 200 block Hunters Trail, Zionsville, ZPD
7:03 p.m. – Small blonde Yorkie mix dog was stolen or escaped from a yard, 100 block W. Pierce Street, Whitestown, WPD
5:41 p.m. – Theft, 500 block N. Park Street, Lebanon, WPD
5:27 p.m. – A small dog bit a boy and ripped his pants, 700 block Crown Pointe Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:24 p.m. – Residential break-in by someone known to the victim, 6200 block Central Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD
5:11 p.m. – An employee’s wallet was stolen and charges are already being made on her credit card, 6500 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
3:43 p.m. – A contractor has the caller’s insurance check for roof repair but has not repaired the roof, and now there is more storm damage, 600 block W. Busby Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:43 p.m. – Wallet stolen from employee’s locker, 6500 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, Whitestown, WPD
1:58 p.m. – A woman was at work when a neighbor talked to her mother and threatened the dog, the dog barks often, but the neighbor messes with the dog a lot, 2000 block Manor Drive, Lebanon, LPD
12:46 p.m. – Vehicle hit a pole, one man injured but survived, Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team called to investigate, 8424 E. Ind. 32, Zionsville, BCSO
11:13 a.m. – Gray Hyundai Sonata stolen, Crane Drive and Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
10:57 – A woman found stolen property in a barn, 400 block N. Park Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:51 a.m. – Eight cows are wandering on U.S. 421 at C. R. 3845 N., Sheridan, BCSO
10:23 a.m. – A woman found a gun she didn’t know she had and wants an officer to look at it, first block Cedar Mill Court, Zionsville, ZPD
10:20 a.m. – Girls are catching ducks in a net, 700 block E. Noble Street, Lebanon, LPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.