Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
May 26
7:15 a.m. – Verbal fight over a computer mouse, one person involved is now dizzy and complaining of head pain. Management advised of need for medics, said the altercation was only verbal and woman was called into the office and notified she’d be written up resulting in termination, she began to act unresponsive and was taken to an ambulance to be checked out, 4000 block S. 500 E., Whitestown, Station 71
1:38 a.m. – A woman got up to use bathroom in the middle of the night and noticed the light in her basement came on and then went off, asking for an officer to come check it out. She has been overly cautious due to a recent car break in. Woman’s daughter had a friend stay over but did not tell the mother, 7000 block Eagles Nest Boulevard, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department
1:30 a.m. – Car speeding and failing to signal lane changes, warning issued. Vehicle search was conducted after detecting the smell of marijuana, drug was located in vehicle and destroyed, 131 MM I-65 NB, Whitestown, WPD
1:00 a.m. – Caller said he is missing jewelry after a traffic stop and is requesting to speak with the officer, called back and helped caller find jewelry, 1000 block Parkway Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
May 25
10:34 p.m. – Front door of home wide open and dogs are running loose, caller said there is usually a vehicle home but there isn’t one at this time, contact made with homeowner who was outside working and is home, 300 block E. Elm Street, Jamestown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
10:22 p.m. – Caller was walking and could hear someone yelling “help me” but unsure where it came from, Elm and Bow streets, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
9:48 p.m. – Welfare check on two women, caller said there are two women in Lebanon who are trying to hex them, anonymous caller’s name was figured out and told to stop making false claims or charges would be filed, 3000 block Firethorn Drive, Whitestown, BCSO
9:48 p.m. – Items stolen from home, caller believes they know who took them, 8000 block N. 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO
9:47 p.m. – Anonymous caller said there are women who need a welfare check for hexing people, they get high with the victims who live at Firethorn Drive, 300 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
9:16 p.m. – Person throwing items around and banging things, attempting to get physical, unknown weapons, case of the flying cheese, 100 block Lacey Court, Lebanon, LPD
8:27 p.m. – Couch in the southbound lanes, N. U.S. 421 and E. 900 N., Sheridan, BCSO
8:11 p.m. – Woman would like to meet at LPD, a box truck wanted to park next to her and when she got out of the vehicle she let him know she was there. They got into a verbal altercation, she was yelling at the man and was afraid she spit on him because of a hereditary issue, 200 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:27 p.m. – Brown, mid-sized dog is injured and is limping around the area, 300 block W. Green Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:03 p.m. – Man with pest control company carrying around papers with bugs on it advised to get a permit and cease until then or receive a citation, Academy Drive and 6th Street, Zionsville, ZPD
4:36 p.m. – Woman is upset because neighbors are throwing a party and she was not allowed to throw a party last time and wants officer to come out and break up their party. States she cannot leave her house because of the party and will not be able to turn her car around. Doesn’t want officer to come to her house, 10000 block Glen Avon Way, Zionsville, ZPD
2:10 p.m. – Car swerving in and out of traffic, getting too close to other vehicles and crossing the center line, 130 MM I-65 NB, Zionsville, WPD
10:26 a.m. – Vehicle broken into, purse and ID stolen, 10000 block Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, ZPD
10:26 a.m. – Street blocked off for tree service, man drove around caller and through cones, man told caller that he is a cop and can do whatever we wants, caller would like to speak to an officer. Caller was never shown a badge by the man, officer noted it all and will send information forward, able to identify the man from personalized license plate, Park Drive and S. Outer Drive, Lebanon, LPD
10:21 a.m. – Investigating a dog bite, 700 block Sugarbrush Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
10:04 a.m. – Elderly woman was hit in a round-a-bout by a truck pulling a trailer yesterday and would like to make a report, was told over the phone that an accident report could not be made the following day, Marysville Road and Oak Street, Zionsville, BCSO
8:08 a.m. – Mulch in front of building is on fire, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, FD OPS Channels, Station 72
May 24
10:10 p.m. – Woman heard screaming near basketball courts, someone on a motorcycle near her, 500 block Hendricks Drive, Lebanon, LPD
7:45 p.m. – Juveniles doing back flips into pool and there is a sign that says not to, they have left, 6000 block Godello Circle, Zionsville, ZPD
7:38 p.m. – Child showed gun they had to the caller, the BB gun is broken, child and guardian advised to keep the toy gun inside of the house, 600 block Dogwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
6:29 p.m. – Zionsville officer driving erratically, S. S.R. 39 and Enterprise Boulevard, Lebanon, ZPD
6:07 p.m. – Juvenile riding a dirt bike up and down hills, 1000 block S. Beck Street, Lebanon, LPD
