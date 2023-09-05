Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 28
6:49 p.m. – A man unlocked a woman’s door, got into her refrigerator, and turned on the hall light before she awoke and chased him out with a gun, 4700 block Ind. 47 W., Thorntown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
5:35 p.m. – People are ignoring a man’s no trespassing signs and fishing in his pond, 6800 block S. Ind. 75, Jamestown, BCSO
5:04 p.m. – Stolen vehicle, 2700 block Maricopa Boulevard, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
4:01 p.m. – A child’s medication was stolen, 1900 block Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
3:17 p.m. – Tools and doors stolen from burglered storage unit, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:12 p.m. – School bus hit a parked car, students on board were not injured, Jameson and Walnut streets, Lebanon, LPD
2:29 p.m. – A man who previously stole steaks and was given a trespass warning for the store returned and was arrested, police returned a stolen item to the store after his arrest, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:17 p.m. – Someone left a creep clown mask in a woman’s car, 7800 block Sea Eagle Circle, Zionsville, WPD
12:41 p.m. – Vehicle window broken, 7000 block Westhaven Circle, Zionsville, WPD
Aug. 27
10:53 p.m. A woman who has been dealing with bed begs said they are uncontrolled and she wants someone to check her hair and help her calm down, first block N. Main Street, Whitestown, Whitestown Fire Department
10:42 p.m. – A woman’s ex-boyfriend was evicted after abusing her but has returned and won’t leave, one male arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, 6500 block Daffodil Lane, Whitestown, WPD
7:51 p.m. – Bank account hacked, $781 taken, 1400 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:04 a.m. – The neighbor is stuck in her attic or crawl space, and she doesn’t understand why he won’t respond when spoken to, 1700 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
Aug. 26
9:01 p.m. – Bicycle theft, 400 block N. Jameson Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:39 p.m. – Someone broke the window out of a vehicle while its owner was shopping, 6000 block S. Main Street, Whitestown, WPD
2:31 p.m. – A woman saw a fox in the area, assumes it’s rabid, and fears for children riding bikes in the area, first block Brendon Way, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
2:17 p.m. – A quick-change scam occurred at a store, 6200 block Mills Drive, Whitestown, WPD
12:09 p.m. – A man went outside and found his car was missing, 1800 block Sprucewood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
10:41 a.m. – A man claimed he stabbed a fox by the pond and it ran off, then the man charged a woman who called police and tried to take her phone, lots of blood in the driveway but no fox found, 2300 block Crest Drive, Lebanon, LPD
3:58 a.m. – Police deployed stop sticks in pursuit of a car fleeing other officers, the suspect tried to ram a police car and finally came to a stop, the suspect was taken to Witham Hospital for an assessment and arrested, Interstate 65 mile marker 128, Zionsville, BCSO
Aug. 25
11:38 p.m. – The guy is back in her attic again, it’s the third time today, 1700 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:01 p.m. – Men were asked to leave an abandoned property, first block S. County Road 200 W., Lebanon, BCSO
8:43 p.m. – A shirtless man with a pregnant woman was given a trespass warning from a restaurant after an employee asked him to put on a shirt and he started destroying things and making threats, 500 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:39 p.m. – A neighbor is threatening the caller after a contractor ran over some bushes, 900 block N. King Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:24 p.m. – A man reported that another man purposely burned him at work, he put mustard on the burn and refused medical treatment, 1300 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:36 p.m. – A woman’s ex-husband showed up where she was twice in the last week, was watching her walk one day, and showed up at a house she visited while she was there, she thinks he has a tracker on her car, 6100 block Green Glade Drive, Whitestown, WPD
10:52 a.m. – Six men behind a trailer are waving around a lot of money, trying to play games and defraud drivers, 5900 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
9:17 a.m. – Neighbors moved out, leaving ducks and chickens behind to fend for themselves, 1600 block W. C.R. 300 N., Lebanon, BCSO
2:09 a.m. – A woman who was found face-down on the ground and unconscious was transported to a hospital, 200 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
Aug. 24
8:25 p.m. – All the money was gone from the register after three young men came in, Boone Village Center, Zionsville, ZPD
8:0 p.m. – An employee who stole from the company before is refusing to return lawn equipment, 5100 block W. Old 106th Street, Zionsville, ZPD
5:06 p.m. – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was found slumped over his steering wheel in a ditch, Ind. 267 and Indianapolis Road, Lebanon, BCSO
3:22 p.m. – A neighbor threatened to pepper spray a woman’s children after she believed they mowed over the property line, the caller doesn’t feel safe on her own property, 3300 block Roundlake Lane, Whitestown, WPD
9:21 a.m. – A woman’s husband keeps turning off the air conditioning with the dogs inside, 1000 block Campbell Street, Lebanon, LPD
