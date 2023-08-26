Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 18
6:24 a.m. – Man is refusing to pay for $650 worth of lottery tickets, man paid for all the tickets, 3000 block S. U.S. 421, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
6:01 a.m. – Caller in a van with a flat tire, vehicle with cross on the side going against traffic but got turned around, got something out of backseat and dumped something on the median side, caller has AAA on the way and does not need assistance and will call back if this changes, ISP was contacted to look for vehicle, spoken to caller, stated they believed person was possibly praying after hanging up with dispatch, searched area and nothing found, 148 MM I-65 NB, Thorntown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
5:28 a.m. – Caller was on her bike and saw a woman stumbling in the middle of the roadway, a couple of cars had to swerve to miss her, intoxicated, given a ride home, 800 block W. 250 N., Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
4:01 a.m. – Woman and her sons’ lives threatened via social media, made threats to kill her and her sons if she did not get a $500 money order so he could get to the UN, 700 block Crown Pointe Drive, Lebanon, LPD
Aug. 17
10:52 p.m. – 911 hang up with no answer on call back, ping to this area, Hendricks County advised they’ve also received several calls pinging at a nearby address, homeowner dropped his phone in water and has it in rice but stated he’s good, 7000 block S. 600 E., Brownsburg, BCSO
7:54 p.m. – Caller opened the door and hit another party’s vehicle, leaving a small dent; caller was upset because the other party wanted an apology, explained to the caller that the other party did not want the caller to pay for the damage and just wanted an apology, situation was resolved and both parties returned to work, 5000 block Industrial Court, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
6:56 p.m. – Caller advised that her neighbors are screaming and cursing outside, they ran inside and now the woman is screaming “get off me,” spoke with both parties, verbal only, 1000 block Candlestick Drive, Lebanon, LPD
6:21 p.m. – Three kids are breaking items, throwing glass and tearing up a cabinet outside, there are glass shards everywhere and caller said that the parents don’t do anything about it, abandoned property broke in common area left behind by last tenants that were evicted, parents stated they would clean the mess up, 600 block Dogwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
4:59 p.m. – Caller advised that there is construction going on at his house and his neighbor is harassing them, spoke with both parties, no violations, verbal warning given to leave each other alone, 4000 block Denton Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
4:12 p.m. – Woman advised that her daughter told her that there is a couple upstairs arguing, banging things and possibly heard a gunshot, the couple has two children, one is a toddler, been going on for a least an hour, woman called back and advised that it may not have been gunshots but loud banging, verbal domestic issue, nothing physical, 3000 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, BCSO
12:47 p.m. – Concrete trucks are flying up and down North Main Street, would like something done to slow them down, extra patrols put out, 300 block N. Main Street, Advance, BCSO
10:33 a.m. – Attempted to make contact with mother as her son is sick and needs to be picked up from school, they have attempted to caller her cell phone and called her work but she is not at work today, if contact is made she is to call the school and let them know she is on the way, 1000 block Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
10:28 a.m. – Man lying on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building, caller didn’t want to go up to him but advised that the man did not move when he yelled at him, maintenance truck just pulled up and is with him now, 2000 block Shaker Lane, Lebanon, LPD
8:22 a.m. – Child has their leg stuck in a fence, got child unstuck, N. Grant Street and Millerwood Drive, Lebanon, BCSO
