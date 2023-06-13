Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 11
6:07 a.m. – A woman appears to be passed out in front of a church, 1000 block W. South Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
5:40 a.m. – A man is lying on the sidewalk near a building, Sam Ralston Road and Manor Drive, Lebanon, LPD
1:59 a.m. – A woman has texted the caller 65 times while he was putting their child to bed, has not stopped texting him, report made, 900 block Hopkins Road, Lebanon, LPD
June 10
11:35 p.m. – Party has been going on all day, five cars in the driveway, homeowner advised to turn music down, 2000 block Maricopa Boulevard, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
11:18 p.m. – Beer pong party with loud music, caller is upset because she has to be up at 5 a.m. for work, advised to turn music down, 7000 block Anderson Drive, Zionsville, WPD
11:08 p.m. – Underage drinking and possession of marijuana, 700 block E. Noble Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:01 p.m. – Believes there are two people having sexual intercourse in the park, Lebanon, LPD
10:09 p.m. – Caller believes there is underage drinking happening at a house, parents on scene, kids are watching UFC, parents escorted officer through the house, no signs of drinking just lots of doughnuts and kids from a graduation party, 500 block Nuthatch Drive, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
7:42 p.m. – Tip on a strong smell of marijuana or other drug use, grinder and bong can be seen from the front of the house, juveniles smoking marijuana, 600 block W. Ash Street, Lebanon, BCSO
1:27 p.m. – Large fire in the middle of the cornfield, looks like a controlled burn but did not see anyone near it and wanted to make sure it was okay, 7000 block W. 350 N., Thorntown, Station 31
1:04 p.m. – Found something in the garage that police should look at, in a duffle bag in another bag within another bag, stopped opening it, trash found, 1000 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:00 p.m. – Woman said there is a controlled burn and the smoke is so strong and is blowing into her home and she has children with asthma, she said the homeowner is refusing to put it out, burn ordinance issued and fire was extinguished, 900 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Station 11
10:49 a.m. – Caller has a question on if he can buy a car without a title and if he will get in trouble if he gets pulled over, 200 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:37 a.m. – Teenage boy went after his mother with a knife, she locked herself and her two other children in a bedroom, he was in the hallway and may leave the apartment, juvenile probation contacted, probation separated the parties, two counts of intimidation and battery, 600 block Sprucewood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
9:07 a.m. – Large open burn at a house, caller is very concerned because the neighborhood is filled with smoke and she thinks it’s illegal for them to be doing it and wants an officer to check it out, informed homeowner of the ordinance and he should not be burning leaves, said he would put it out, S. 3rd Street and W. Oak Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
8:37 a.m. – Semi hit a truck overnight, hit and run report, 5000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
8:34 a.m. – Man sleeping inside a car in a parking lot, vehicle broke down and waiting on help, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD
8:07 a.m. – Kids broke into her pool area and she would like to speak with officers, rock, hose and chain removed, she is confused on how it happened, 200 East Drive, Lebanon, BCSO
7:23 a.m. – Caller said that vehicles are speeding in his neighborhood due to construction in the area and is wanting to speak to an officer about what can be down because he called yesterday for extra patrols but never got to talk to an officer, advised shift of extra patrols in area again, 6000 block Briarwood Place, Zionsville, ZPD
