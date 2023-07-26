Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 22
6:37 a.m. – Neighbor is being extremely loud, screaming and yelling very loudly, said that numerous neighbors have complained and this has been an ongoing issue, advised to not sing as loud, 3000 block Bluebell Lane, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
2:37 a.m. – Loud music and party in the street, 400 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
1:25 a.m. – Caller is an employee and said she has a guest staying there that brought a friend and she thinks he is on drugs on top of being intoxicated, has an off duty officer standing by in the lobby with them, Fire/EMS transporting him to hospital for further evaluation and treatment, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, Station 72
1:16 a.m. – This is the second night in a row that there’s a dog outside barking nonstop in the middle of the night, unable to locate barking dogs, 1000 block Citation Circle N., Lebanon, LPD
12:38 a.m. – Caller saying there is “a lot of crazy going on,” no answer, all quiet, unable to locate disturbance, refused to answer door, stated responders never came, was told to answer his door this time, no response to knocking on windows and doors, 400 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
July 21
11:22 p.m. – Playing guitars for last two and a half hours across the street, advised they would turn it down, 1000 block Caraway Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:08 p.m. – Has license plate of juveniles that were smashing mailboxes in the neighborhood, 8000 block W. 96th Street, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
10:58 p.m. – Person left bar intoxicated in a truck, open container, OWI, 100 block S. Smith Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:51 p.m. – Got into a confrontation with her 20-year-old grandson, he left the residence and wants to speak to an officer about it, 2000 block Viceroy Lane, Lebanon, LPD
10:30 p.m. – Believes that someone tried to get into her car because the alarm was going off, have not checked the vehicle yet, would like to talk to an officer, 300 block Rockwell Court, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
9:22 p.m. – Caller advised that someone was injected with some painkillers after he went crazy, is now scared of being there because the man is his roommate, wanting an officer to check it out, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:03 p.m. – A man was in the middle of talking to his children on the phone when his ex-wife hung up, would like a call back, spoke with the girls and they were OK, the man was very angry, 6000 block Gateway Drive, Whitestown, WPD
9:02 p.m. – Four large dogs have been barking all day and all night, ongoing situation, caller has attempted to speak to them without success, homeowner said that he and his family had been out since the afternoon and just returned home, said the dogs usually don’t bark excessively, said that the dog next door will bark occasionally and his dogs will bark in return, says that no one has ever approached or attempted to speak with him in the past about the dogs, 5000 block White Pine Road, Whitestown, WPD
9:01 p.m. – Car doing burnouts and keeps coming back and forth around the county block, Horseshoe Drive and S. 875 E., Zionsville, ZPD
8:08 p.m. – Five year old boy is by himself on a scooter, can no longer see him, unable to locate the boy, 400 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:51 p.m. – There are people at a neighbor’s house that should not be there, screaming and yelling and things are being thrown, sounds physical at this time, parties left prior to police arrival, mother of the homeowner and friend in an altercation, located mother’s information, passed information to Avon Police Department for welfare check at her residence, no disturbance at address, Brownsburg Police Department made contact and advised that she is OK and did not need police assistance, 100 block E. Elm Street, Jamestown, BCSO
7:00 p.m. – SUV swerving over the lanes, going left and right, almost hit a semi and a guardrail, swerving again, going left and right again, pulled into fast food restaurant, traffic stop initiated, man with an infant, grandparents came and took the infant, wife would like an update as she was told that he went to jail, 131 MM I-65 NB, Whitestown, BCSO
6:32 p.m. – At a church event with a 14 year old boy, a male subject told another boy that he was going to kill him, worried since the subject’s friend shot someone before, the other boy is in the office and the subject is inside the church, 6000 block Technology Center Drive, Indianapolis, BCSO
6:11 p.m. – Window smashed and wallet was stolen, 4000 block Turkey Foot Road, Zionsville, ZPD
5:49 p.m. – Two men are outside recording and arguing with customers and the owner, First Amendment people on public property, asked to not start a disturbance with customers, woman would like a call back when they were leaving, the men were filming them and the caller, the caller would like to know how they were for their own peace of mind, 100 block S. Main Street, Zionsville, ZPD
4:59 p.m. – Hit and run of a car versus an SUV, the SUV took off, no injuries, 140 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, LPD
4:55 p.m. – Lawnmower on fire on trailer, fire put out, 200 block S. Pearl Street, Thorntown, BCSO
4:46 p.m. – Kid with a scrape on his knee, minor bleeding, he is going to head home with his friends, New Hope Boulevard and Meadowview Drive, Whitestown, WPD
4:36 p.m. – Driver attempting to run the caller off the road and brake checking them, 138 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, LPD
4:00 p.m. – A car has been parked there for several hours and the door is open, there are keys on a sign behind it near a port-a-potty, spoke to owner, forgot to close his door while he went for a hike, 600 block Sugarbush Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
3:47 p.m. – At the splash pad men’s bathroom, toilet paper thrown everywhere and things written on the window, said that there are two boys and one girl on a bike heading toward apartments, contacted the caller and he said he didn’t actually see juveniles tear up the park just saw them leaving the bathroom, 1000 block S. Beck Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:40 p.m. – A man said that guys at work are picking on him and one called talking about a state park shooting this coming weekend where the man is celebrating his birthday, requesting a call, believes the police are looking for him due to what people are telling him at work, advised that police were not looking for him and there was no police action toward him, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD
3:17 p.m. – Someone is smoking marijuana in a truck for the past several days, has now walked into their house, vehicle and owner located, items taken to be destroyed, 900 block W. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:12 p.m. - $1600 worth of store gift cards given to a “U.S. Marshall” and got scammed, 800 block Jean Court, Lebanon, LPD
1:55 p.m. – Woman is screaming and yelling at employees on how to do their job, currently in the lobby and wants her out, she went to her car, unable to locate the vehicle, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
1:16 p.m. – SUV versus a truck, no injuries, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:13 p.m. – A man is in the parking lot waiting for another employee, caller said the man has been coming in recently to talk to another male employee and has been asking staff for personal information, unable to locate the man but advised the store that if he comes back to contact police and he could be trespassed upon request, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:50 p.m. – Car flipped over in the roadway, trying to get driver out of the car, able to get the driver out of the vehicle, 1000 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.