July 16
3:45 a.m. – A man was punched in the eye by his wife, refusing medical attention, 1000 block Clover Lane, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
3:29 a.m. – A vehicle was stopped, bag thrown out at the 134 MM, one is in custody, arrest made for dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession, 134 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
2:42 a.m. – Neighbors have turned their music up and are now yelling outside, music turned down, 500 block Nottingham Lane, Lebanon, LPD
1:24 a.m. – Neighbors nearby are playing loud music, 500 block Nottingham Lane, Lebanon, LPD
July 15
10:54 p.m. – Someone is letting off fireworks in an alley and they are landing on people’s roofs, 1000 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:42 p.m. – People in the pool after hours, 8000 block Heatherstone Place, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
10:23 p.m. – Someone set off fireworks in a mailbox, unsure of where suspects went, no information on potential suspect, will check area and request extra patrols, 500 block N. Pearl Street, Thorntown, BCSO
10:09 p.m. – Ex-girlfriend broke into back door forcing her way in, would like her to be escorted out and possibly to a hotel, she has not lived there for six months, she is intoxicated and upset, trespassed and transported to a hotel, 2000 block Witt Road, Lebanon, BCSO
10:06 p.m. – A car almost hit a few other cars while doing donuts at basketball courts, now playing basketball, unable to locate, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
9:55 p.m. – Semi is driving fast, cut off and brake checked the caller, caller is following, semi cut off the caller again, 134.2 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, LPD
9:52 p.m. – Neighbor has had music on full blast all day with no one around, caller advised that this is harassment and they have filed something with the courts, he has videos and believes that by the time a deputy arrives he turns the music off, caller spoken to and advised that a case report will be pulled tomorrow when written statements are completed, attempted to make contact with neighbor but there was no answer, 1000 block S. 1100 E., Zionsville, BCSO
9:09 p.m. – A loud party can be heard with loud music, having a pool party, advised to turn music down and not to disturb neighbors, 200 block Woodstock Court, Zionsville, ZPD
9:02 p.m. – Neighbors are having a fire and caller says “they had two minutes to put it out” advising that it violates the Whitestown ordinance and the Battalion Chief said he would always put the fire out for her, advised that an officer brought her a copy of the ordinance last time and it must be put out by 9 p.m., checks OK, burn ordinance no longer in play, 3000 block Roundlake Lane, Whitestown, Station 71, Station 72, Whitestown Police Department
7:09 p.m. – System declined a customer’s card, he demanded his money back or this store would “go up,” customer left during officer’s arrival, store employee said everything is OK now, 700 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:15 p.m. – A caretaker advised that a man came to the door last night around 6:30 p.m. saying he was from DirecTV and asked to see the resident’s bill, seemed odd and wanted to report it, does not need a call back, wanted to see if there could be extra patrols, 4000 block N. 600 W., Thorntown, BCSO
2:03 p.m. – A man is wandering around the fair hugging people and smells of alcohol, making people uncomfortable, transported man home, 1300 block E. 100 S., Lebanon, BCSO
12:31 p.m. – Caller’s mother was threatened last night around midnight after she was trying to leave with her roommate, someone pulled up in a truck and told them “you better run,” caller thinks the residents in nearby apartments know the people that made the threats to his mother but the caller and his mother do not know who it is that made the threats, 300 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:58 a.m. – A boy is outside by himself by the garage and was lighting a paper towel roll on fire, no children on scene, crew working on the home, unable to locate child, mother is home and put fear of God into child, 1000 block N. Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:04 a.m. – A woman is claiming that her neighbors took out the stakes from the ground on her property and destroyed them, wants the neighbors arrested for trespassing and destroying her property, advised that there is nothing that can be done without proof that the neighbor trespassed, 3000 block Roundlake Lane, Whitestown, WPD
