Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 2
2:56 a.m. – Commercial burglary investigation, 1600 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
June 1
11:11 p.m. – Children set off fireworks on the soccer fields, 5600 block S. C.R. 700 E., Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
10:49 p.m. – A caller mistook fireworks for a gunshot, 800 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:23 p.m. – Fireworks are low and possibly hitting houses, 6700 block W. Stonegate Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
10:21 p.m. – The caller hears consistent loud bangs, may be fireworks, 7100 block Westhaven Circle, Zionsville, WPD
8:54 p.m. – Police repossessed a pot-bellied pig after a woman who adopted it from an agency posted it for free online instead of contacting the agency when she no longer wanted it, 600 block Russell Lake E. Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
8:20 a.m. – A trash can reported stolen was found at a neighbor’s home, 4100 block S. C.R. 875 E., Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
8:42 p.m. – A former manager and another man stole numerous items from the caller’s company, 4100 block S. C.R. 875 E., Zionsville, ZPD
7:15 p.m. – A woman’s son told her that another boy two years older than he has been touching and harassing him in a sexual way at daycare, Lebanon, LPD
1:21 p.m. – A person has stolen $300 worth of groceries over the last month, 6600 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD
10:09 a.m. – Stolen scooters found, Jefferson and High streets, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department
7:58 a.m. – Person broke into basement window sometime between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. last night and stole multiple firearms, 600 block W. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:27 a.m. – Trucks parked all along the road where there are no parking signs and becoming a safety issue, 800 block Edwards Drive, Lebanon, LPD
2:58 a.m. – Teenage boy is being harassed over Snapchat after he sent photos and they are requesting he send money, sent them $200 to $300, advised to contact Snapchat offices to block and ban profile, 7000 block Gray Eagle Drive, Zionsville, WPD
1:28 a.m. – Person crashed and is walking around and stumbling, truck is in the middle of the road, possible drunk driver, requesting medics for air bag deployment, one in custody, OWI and public intoxication, 400 block W. South Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Fire Department
1:02 a.m. – Semi trailer has flipped and the semi is in the ditch, 60 yards of guardrail damage, driver self-extracted, health department was called around 3:30 a.m. to notify about pork that was in the trailer, 130.6 MM I-65 SB, Zionsville, BCSO
May 31
10:37 p.m. – Reports of shots fired, S. 1100 W. and W. S.R. 234, Jamestown, BCSO
7:33 p.m. – Three children playing around the pond, caller is worried about them since they seem very young, no children are near the only body of water in the area, Witt Road and W. 250 N., Lebanon, BCSO
6:20 p.m. – A goat is in the middle of the road, 4100 block S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD
5:52 p.m. – A caller reported that two tornadoes touched down and went back up, police found no visible damage, Ind. 39 and County Road 125 S., Lebanon, BCSO
5:44 p.m. – A box truck full of lumber and an SUV wrecked, the box truck ended up in a field, someone hit a power pole and a power line was severed, 1305 S. C.R. 400 E., Lebanon, BCSO
5:21 p.m. – Pill overdose, 1100 block Danielle Road, Lebanon, LPD
5:17 p.m. – Medication theft by an employee, 1000 block N. Grant Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:17 p.m. – A neighbor’s tree fell onto the caller’s fence, and the neighbors are out there cutting up the tree, police advised the caller to contact her insurance company, 400 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
3:51 p.m. – Two brush fires in the median, Interstate 74 mile marker 53.2, Jamestown, Jamestown Fire Department
3:49 p.m. – About $1,200 worth of fragrances stolen, 6100 block Mills Drive, Whitestown, WPD
4:15 p.m. – A woman was threatened and had a gun pulled on her by a person she recognized, 5400 block E. C.R. 500 S., Whitestown, WPD
3:45 p.m. – A man dressed in all black and wearing a black mask is approaching the park, 4200 block S. Main Street, Whitestown, WPD
3:36 p.m. – Three dogs left in a truck are howling, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:33 p.m. – A man with a suitcase is sitting up at the bridge by the exit ramp and may be living there, Interstate 65 mile marker 130, Zionsville, ZPD
2:29 p.m. – A man on a golf cart gave a woman the finger when she told him he couldn’t drive it on Ind. 39, now she wants police to tell him, because she wasn’t allowed to drive hers on Ind. 39, 2400 block Commercial Drive, Lebanon, LPD
2:16 p.m. – A woman is yelling and cursing at children in the cul de sac, 100 block Lacey Court, Lebanon, LPD
1:23 p.m. – Children riding scooters in the road are yelling obscenities, 500 block E. Main Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department
12:53 p.m. – A tow truck driver for a charity stole something from an employee’s car when he came to pick up a donated vehicle, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, WPD
