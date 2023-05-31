Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
May 31
7:23 a.m. – Piece of sheet metal in the southbound lanes, now gone from the roadway, 2000 block S. U.S. 421, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
7:04 a.m. – Vehicle went off the road and into ravine, no visible injuries but driver is very shaken up, S. U.S. 421 and E. S.R. 32, Zionsville, BCSO
May 30
11:40 p.m. – Tree across both lanes blocking entrance to neighborhood, tree has been removed from roadway, N. Michigan Road and Tillson Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
11:25 p.m. – People in the parking lot setting off fireworks, a lot of smoke in the area from the fireworks, kids are going home now, 4000 block S. 875 E., Zionsville, ZPD
10:35 p.m. – Items stolen off porch, 200 block S. East Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:06 p.m. – People riding on horseback on the edge of the road with head lamps, E. 400 S. and Snaffle Bit Road, Lebanon, BCSO
9:35 p.m. – Group of kids possibly breaking into pool area, didn’t break in - they were just there after the time it was closed, HOA member approached them and an argument took place, 6000 block Eagles Nest Boulevard, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department
6:44 p.m. – Teenage girl throwing and destroying things, getting in the caller’s face, girl was spoken to and staff is fine, 1000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:17 p.m. – Group of teens drinking underage, siblings of teens went to caller and told her, last time they called in they fled in a car, teens returned to their parents and incident report taken, 600 block Sprucewood Drive, Lebanon, BCSO
4:21 p.m. – All white golden retriever with no collar, has been contained and needs to be scanned for a chip, owner found, 600 block Silver Wraith Court, Zionsville, ZPD
4:02 p.m. – A boy is carrying around scissors and threatening to hurt people in the home and has been throwing things at his siblings, everything was calm when law enforcement arrived and were able to calm the boy down, 3000 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, WPD
