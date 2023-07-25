Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 21
7:52 a.m. – Pigs in the roadway and are now in someone’s yard, W. 125 S. and S. S.R. 39, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
7:26 a.m. – Cat is in the intersection and looks like it’s been hit by a car, not injured and has been removed from the road, appears to be an indoor cat that is just scared being in the wild, no chip found and no kennels were available, S. East Street and E. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:16 a.m. – Transport truck side swiped by another semi that continued on, hit and run, 141 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, LPD
6:07 a.m. – A man was on a run in the neighborhood and saw another man walk out of a home under construction and walk along the road for a bit before either going into another partially built house or in between houses, no construction workers were present at the moment and it seemed suspicious enough to report, unable to locate the other man, Sugar Creek Lane and Bauer Creek Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
4:26 a.m. – Caller is a concerned family member that was notified by another family member saying that a woman left her three children, ages 6, 9 and 12, at home alone and would like them checked on and a call back, no answer at the door, 400 block N. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:07 a.m. – Possible suspicious vehicle, just love birds, hanging out, E. 300 N. and Elizaville Road, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
2:59 a.m. – Vehicle with radio blaring near parking lot, 300 block N. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:31 a.m. – Driver is intoxicated, four wheel flipped and landed on top of him, there are cuts to lower body but no head injury, operating while intoxicated, 7000 block S. Harmon Avenue, Zionsville, BCSO
1:17 a.m. – Dog barking outside the house, unsure of number for address, area is quiet, Citation Circle N., Lebanon, LPD
July 20
11:52 p.m. – Three male subjects are on a roof possibly trying to break in, five juveniles trespassed from business, all were turned over to parents, 100 block N. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:23 p.m. – Caller can hear someone using a hammer and making a lot of noise, 1000 block Campbell Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:49 p.m. – There are three kids around 12-14 years old by the new playground and yelling curse words at the caller and somehow know her name, two juveniles trespassed and all three were taken home by guardians, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:37 p.m. – There are four kids around 15-16 years old messing around and the caller said they always do this, wants them trespassed, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:50 p.m. – Neighbors block the alley with two vehicles and people aren’t able to drive through the alley because of it, are wanting to know the guidelines about blocking alley, told them to move, 800 block Hamilton Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:28 p.m. – Truck is in the left turn lane and has been there for three hours, the driver’s head is on the wheel and the brake lights are on, man appears to be sleeping and has been there since at least 2 p.m., driver is intoxicated, transported to hospital for breathalyzer and medical clearance, OWI charges, being held at hospital for psych evaluation and more health tests, Oak Street and Blackstone Boulevard, Zionsville, BCSO
4:40 p.m. – Open line and screaming advising them to leave, husband is shoving her around and trying to kick the kids out of the house, one woman and daughter are in the garage, son is upstairs with the father, advised that the husband is controlling and will kick her mother out of the house as well, woman is leaving for the night, 3000 block Sugar Pine Lane, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
4:19 p.m. – Vehicle is driving slowly and weaving back and forth crossing the center line almost into oncoming traffic, E. S.R. 32 and Spencer Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
4:03 p.m. – Delivery driver peed in a bag and left it out in the street in front of the caller’s house, wife picked it up thinking it was trash, caller is an officer in Speedway and believes it is targeted, 3000 block Bridlewood Court, Zionsville, ZPD
3:50 p.m. – Purse stolen out of vehicle between 1–3:15 p.m., took report from caller, spoke with staff about video footage, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:50 p.m. – Ex-boyfriend was hitting himself in woman’s bathroom while he had her on the ground, destroyed her apartment, she said he hit her but there aren’t any marks she can see, he texted her that he cleaned up the apartment and got his stuff out and left the key outside the door, he threatened to kill her and snap his cat’s neck, caller gets off work around 7 p.m. and is afraid he will be there when she gets home, she doesn’t want to answer any blocked calls because he has been calling her, he’s not on the lease and she wants him gone, 300 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:36 p.m. – A group drove off without paying for their gas, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:26 p.m. – There is a large dog that keeps getting out, 600 block E. Washington Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:45 p.m. – Man on a Segway is riding into people’s driveways trying to peddle something to do with bug spray, requested officers check on him, 3000 block Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon, BCSO
11:30 a.m. – Child was bitten by a dog, minor injury to right hand left elbow, dog ran in front of bike, 1000 block Bibler Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:42 a.m. – Trash is blocking both lanes of traffic, S. U.S. 421 and E. 300 S., Zionsville, BCSO
9:34 a.m. – Woman was jogging and glanced back and there was a man that had come out of the woods right behind her following her, she started to sprint away and looked back and he was nowhere to be seen, would like an officer to check the area, S. 575 E. and 450 S., Whitestown, WPD
9:30 a.m. – Someone in the hotel has a capture device and has taken money from her account, also had delivery food stolen, requested an officer to make a report, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, WPD
9:25 a.m. – Cable company truck going off the road from one side of the road to the next, truck turned on C.R. 300 N. but then started to back out, W. 300 N. and U.S. 52, Lebanon, BCSO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.