Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 22
2:41 a.m. – One person was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and identity deception after a foot pursuit, Busby and Meridian streets, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
June 21
11:47 p.m. – One person was arrested and faces preliminary charges of criminal trespass and theft after ignoring a LEAP Lebanon security guard when trying to load materials on the site, C.R. 0 W. and 375 N., Lebanon, LPD
8:41 p.m. – Vandalism near the pool, 2700 block Still Creek Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
6:10 p.m. – A Clermont man pulled a gun and showed it to a Brownsburg man during a road rage incident, he didn’t point it directly at the other driver though, so no arrest was made, 600 block S. Main Street, Zionsville, ZPD
1:56 p.m. – Someone bought a vehicle using the caller’s name, 4500 block S. C.R. 975 E., Zionsville, ZPD
1:21 p.m. – A woman took her car in for service and learned that a tracking device had been placed on it, police told her it’s okay to remove the device since she owns the car, 6300 block Center Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
1:05 p.m. – Attempted break-in last night, 5700 block S. C.R. 200 E., Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
12:37 p.m. – Residential burglary Monday or Tuesday, keys and car tittle are missing, 500 block W. Esplanade Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:55 a.m. – A man was very upset and drove through a corn field to reach his home as paving crews worked on the road in front of it, his wife screamed and cursed on the phone when they were told the crew would be there four hours, 4600 block S. C.R. 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO
6:46 a.m. – A woman who has been harassing the caller is now sending photos of her minor children and their address to random people, 3800 block Indigo Blue Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD
8:45 a.m. – Truck’s back window was broken overnight, 1200 block W. Ind. 32, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
June 20
8:47 p.m. – Mini barn fire next to mobile home, 1316 Caraway St., Lebanon, Lebanon Fire Department
7:11 p.m. – A bearded man without shoes is sitting on the ground and yelling, “Get away from me,” 600 block Sugarbush Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
5:54 p.m. – A cat with bad hips can’t get down from the roof, LPD got it down, 700 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon
5:15 p.m. – Mulch fire, Albert S. White Drive and Main Street, Whitestown, Whitestown Fire Department
4:11 p.m. – A child who caused trouble at the farmers’ market is back, police talked to the child and his grandmother about the complaints made, Main and Meridian streets, Lebanon, LPD
10:58 a.m. – Neighbors and guests stood in the street and photographed a woman’s house and sign about a variance, and it’s a violation of her rights and privacy, 100 block N. Main Street, Zionsville, ZPD
9:54 a.m. – Fraudulent checks passed, 100 block E. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:31 a.m. – Check deception, 200 block S. Mount Zion Road, Lebanon, LPD
1:51 a.m. – Someone was messing with the door handle again, 100 block N. Main Street, Advance, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
1:41 a.m. – Tree on fire, first block N. 3rd Street, Zionsville, ZFD
June 19
9:11 p.m. – A child’s parent offered to pay for a window vandalized by the child, 900 block W. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:35 p.m. – A man said he was robbed at gunpoint by a person known to him in a parking lot, 600 block Commerce Drive, Lebanon, Whitestown Police Department
8:17 p.m. – Youths are whacking vehicles with sticks and their bicycle handlebars, 600 block Dogwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:03 p.m. – A neighborhood kid shot the caller’s child with a BB gun, 1300 block Citation Circle E., Lebanon, LPD
5:36 p.m. – A woman wanted to know the start time for noise, as her neighbor leaves on a motorcycle at about 4 a.m. and gets her dogs riled up, 1000 block Redwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:09 p.m. – A man put drugs in a mailbox and a woman retrieved them, 300 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:11 p.m. – A New York woman bought a kitten online and paid for its transport from someone connected to Lebanon but didn’t get the kitten, one detained, 3800 block Tartan Trail, Whitestown, WPD
5 p.m. – A group of girls reported that someone dumped cocaine onto the playground, but it was just drink powder, 500 blocks E. Williams Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:03 p.m. – Money stolen, County Road 900 S. and Ind. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
June 18
8:18 p.m. – A man playing loud, vulgar music is unapproachable and dangerous, and the anonymous caller wants police to ask him to turn it down, 6100 block S. C.R. 800 E., Zionsville, BCSO
6:05 p.m. – A male drove a golf cart in circles on the cemetery grounds, 1200 E. Grant St., Thorntown, BCSO
3:51 p.m. – Four people riding horses on the trail left horse dung behind, 1100 block W. Oak Street, Zionsville, ZPD
3:13 p.m. – A neighbor keeps riding his three-wheeler through the caller’s back yard and threatening him, 1500 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:17 p.m. – Cars are driving on the walking and bike trail from the Hot Pond to the Conservation Club Pond, Lebanon, LPD
