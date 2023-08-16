Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 5
6:30 a.m. – Two horses in road between C.R. 250 S. and C.R. 300 S., drove around the area and could not find the horses, S. 875 E. and E. 250 S., Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
2:43 a.m. – Woman said her boyfriend is intoxicated and got into a verbal argument with her and started threatening to hit her, when she went to walk past him he hit her in the chest, refused medics, parties separated at this time, she said he went to bed when she called, battery mutual, 8000 block N. S.R. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
1:49 a.m. – Big bag of white substance in a ziplock bag in the trash next to a gas pump, bag field tested positive for meth, 1000 block Indianapolis Ave., Lebanon, BCSO
Aug. 4
11:09 p.m. – Dog is stuck under the deck and cannot get it out, caller informed that county doesn’t have animal control, dog is free, 6000 block Sussex Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
10:56 p.m. – Young children, ages 7-8, setting off fireworks in the street, dad is watching, unable to locate, 900 block Evans Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
9:42 p.m. – Man who is at apartment now texted the caller that she better not be at another person’s house or he would beat her up, keeps calling and texting her, the man is the caller’s mom's now ex-boyfriend and her mother and the caller are not at the apartment, wanting him removed from the apartment, 1000 block Sprucewood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:53 p.m. – Dog is going behind houses, he belongs at address but caller says the dog is aggressive, cited due to multiple complaints, deployed irritant at two open areas where dog is getting in and out at, also used materials around the residence to create a barrier, still no contact with the owner, 100 block W. Bow Street, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
8:50 p.m. – Man called saying that he shot at the floor in front of his brother, his brother has been drinking, brother hit the caller, the gun is in the caller’s hand, the brother is urinating and they were arguing, fan was thrown at the caller, two in custody, two counts of battery, criminal recklessness, 800 block Bibler Street, Lebanon, BCSO
8:36 p.m. – Teenage daughter is spitting on mom and throwing things, 1000 block Geri Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:15 p.m. – Caller advised that a man is stalking her mother, wanting to press charges on him, he is currently at a restaurant drinking, caller believes that he will be drinking and driving, mother was advised that there is no wrong doing at this point but she needs to cut ties from him, if he continues to contact her, she will call back and law enforcement will take further steps, 1000 block Sprucewood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:12 p.m. – Caller is upset about a golf cart driving southbound on the sidewalk from this address, 4000 block Willow Road, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
7:55 p.m. – There are two loose dogs, a Pitbull and a brown dog, the dogs came after the caller’s dog but she managed to get her dog to safety, 900 block Harney Drive, Lebanon, LPD
7:27 p.m. – A woman is yelling and cursing at a man in the driveway, there is a vehicle in the driveway with the door open and the man is standing by it, the woman is opening and closing the doors, verbal, parties separated and calm at this time, 800 block Campbell Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:11 p.m. – Caller says that they are wanting to speak with the OIC so that the officers that responded earlier get recognized for doing an amazing job, officers made a huge impression on how they handled themselves on the earlier caller, caller just wanted them to know, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:56 p.m. – Woman said that a man hit her in the head, refused medics twice, can hear other half saying the woman has been taking meds, Whitestown police units were dispatched on a complaint of battery, upon arrival the officer located the subject vehicle, the man stated that he and the woman in the vehicle were co-driving from Wisconsin to deliver various cargo, he says that he and the woman had a verbal argument in which he says she threatened to call police, the officer asked if there was any physical contact and the man said no, the officer made contact with the woman and she said that she and the man were previously arguing, the verbal exchange became heated and she said that he struck her on the left side of her head, officer requested EMS to check on the woman, she declined to make a report and departed the scene with the man in the same vehicle, 5000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown Police Department
5:48 p.m. – Two mothers at the laundromat with about six children between them, mothers were beating on their children, caller is no longer on scene, mother spanked the children, witness confirmed that is all that happened, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:28 p.m. – Woman states that her neighbor has broken into her home three times, she said he is mowing her yard and she wants him to stop, wants an officer to tell him that he needs to stop mowing her yard and that he needs to stop going onto her property, wants an officer to check her house for a "bug" since he keeps going into her house and touching her items, both have agreed to stay off each other’s property, came to an agreement for both parties, 1000 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:24 p.m. – Wanting to speak to OIC about a ZPD officer who was traveling at 84 mph in a 50 mph zone on the near northside of Indianapolis today, 1000 block Parkway Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
2:16 p.m. – German shepherd growling and lunging at people if they get too close to it, caller is worried about the kids playing nearby, dog headed toward the library, Bow and Vine streets, Thorntown, TPD
1:52 p.m. – General manager is threatening to harm the caller for flirting with his girlfriend, GM is not on sight, spoke to caller who showed law enforcement messages from his GM, no threats were communicated through text message, GM confronted him about texting his wife asking to “cuddle” and told him to stop flirting with his wife and they can be friends or keep flirting with his wife and they can be enemies, GM told him to “pick his poison” between being friends and not being friends, caller took that as threatening, all prior messages to the text from the GM had been deleted from the phone, advised to block the number and attempt to be transferred to another store, 1000 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
