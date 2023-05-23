Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
May 20
5: 31 a.m. – Large object blocking entire roadway, possible deer in construction area, S. 475 E. and Whitestown Parkway, Lebanon, Whitestown Police Department
May 19
11:56 p.m. – Someone left a bundle of something, possibly fireworks, and set it on fire, 7000 block Independence Drive, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
10:47 p.m. – Caller said someone was trying to vandalize her house and car by throwing trash on them and says she knows who did it, group of four to five people, no trash or damage found, 300 block N. West Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
8:21 p.m. – Ammunition found while caller was cleaning home and wanted to turn it in, 800 block W. Essex Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:59 p.m. – A car has been sitting around by an apartment watching caller for last 20 minutes, group of juveniles, 2000 block Westmoor Drive, Lebanon, LPD
7:27 p.m. – Semi swerving and nearly hit guardrails, 142 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, LPD
6:39 p.m. – Semi hit by another semi, one driver got out and is yelling, one driver was complaining of back pain, 5000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, FD OPS Channels, Station 72
5:58 p.m. – Truck pulled into driveway earlier today, yelling and honking his horn, caller has footage and would like a deputy to come check it out, 3000 block E. 700 S., Lebanon, BCSO
5:37 p.m. – Tow truck almost ran caller off the road twice and pushed his car off to the embankment, 135.4 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, LPD
5:01 p.m. – Dog in pickup truck parked in front of a house appears very thin, has an open wound with flies, no water, caller saw the dog earlier when she went to work and it is still there. Dog is now in the yard of the house, appears someone living inside truck, 1000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:11 p.m. – Caller wanted to report that her daughter is being harassed over social media by other students, 5000 block S. 700 E., Whitestown, BCSO
1:22 p.m. – Caller would like an officer to come help change the passcode on her “hide a key” because someone got into her house last night, 600 block Northfield Drive, Lebanon, LPD
12:24 p.m. – A man parked on side of the road keeps running into traffic and trying to get people to stop, E. 300 S. and S. U.S. 421, Zionsville, BCSO
