Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 17
7:33 a.m. – Teenage son is refusing to go to school, punching his door and throwing things, son became violent, other son tackled the violent son, 3000 block Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
6:44 a.m. – Van is all over the road, slamming on breaks and swerving, unable to locate, N. U.S. 52 and W. S.R. 47, Thorntown, BCSO
Aug. 16
9:31 p.m. – Man is breaking things and a woman is hiding on the stairwell, both of them have been drinking, unsure why he is upset, she said the man had bloodied her nose earlier, 800 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, BCSO
9:26 p.m. – Car hit a tree, swerved to hit a deer, refused medics, air bag deployed, driver advised not injured, light post was struck, live wires, Utilities on scene, have picked up the wires but stated it is on INDOT, INDOT was contacted but advised it would not be their responsibility, 1000 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, BCSO
9:23 p.m. – Truck drove past a woman’s house several times, last seen about 20 minutes ago heading toward the high school, would like an officer to call her, she is concerned because she is a divorce attorney, concerned for her safety at home and work due to occupation, 500 block Century Oaks Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
9:14 p.m. – Several people are setting off fireworks at the construction site at the intersection, causing dogs to go crazy, would like officers to speak to them, drove and waited in area, no one located and no fireworks observed, N. Michigan Road and W. 116th Street, Zionsville, ZPD
8:37 p.m. – Man watching people in the store, he walked off with a woman, staff state they did not notice anything suspicious, 6000 block Mills Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
8:22 p.m. – Two people parachuting in the sky, upon police arrival in the area they observed a glider way off in the distance, contacted the caller and explained that there is a small airport that people with gliders and parachutes launch from and glide around on clear days, caller was unfamiliar with that activity and did not require anything further, 4000 block Anson Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD
8:16 p.m. – Mower is blowing grass into the road, caller attempted to speak to him to discuss the dangers of doing so and explain that it could cause a motorcycle to wreck, wants a deputy to speak to the man, caller does not want to speak to a deputy, substantial amount of grass in the road, possibly blown onto the road by someone with a company, could not contact anyone, S. 200 E. and E. 550 S., Lebanon, BCSO
7:43 p.m. – Man in a vehicle is threatening to shoot the caller’s husband, case report taken, 1000 block Evans Street, Lebanon, BCSO
7:30 p.m. – A woman is yelling and screaming, a man is screaming back, caller called the woman and was advised the man had hit her, verbal only at this time, advised them to walk away if it gets heated again, 300 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, BCSO
7:10 p.m. – Construction vehicles turning around in his yard, was told to call and report it by a commissioner, phone call only at this point as there are no construction vehicles on site, will follow up with construction crew to determine next steps for yard repair, 3000 block N. S.R. 39, BCSO
6:23 p.m. – Sixteen year old boy was found with his hands on caller’s 12 year old daughter, the boy jumped up and ran when he saw the caller, he went behind the homes but cannot locate him, have spoken to his parents in the past as this has happened before, caller is driving around looking for the boy, advised the caller to stop looking for the boy and to return home, kids being kids, parents are all aware, 1000 block Lindsey Lane, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
6:06 p.m. – Goats are running loose, caller is at the residence and can’t get anyone to answer the door, no loose animals found, 5000 block N. 450 W., Thorntown, BCSO
5:50 p.m. – Two sedans and a truck involved in an accident, another caller advised that the drivers of the vehicles were trying to fight, children involved as well, did not think anyone was injured, 1000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, BCSO
5:21 p.m. – Man is upset that his ex-wife did not show up for custody exchange and would like officers to check on his 9 and 12 year old daughters, stated no one called him back and would like to speak to OIC, officer spoke with the ex-wife over the phone, man was upset law enforcement did not physically go to the apartment to check on the children, told the man that they would not continue to go to the apartment and do welfare checks just because he gets upset with his ex-wife, he wanted to file a missing persons report on his children because law enforcement did not check on them, ex-wife was spoken with on the phone and advised the children were fine, she is the legal guardian and there is no reason to believe they are in danger, man was asked if law enforcement could help with anything else and he hung up, 6000 block Gateway East Drive, Whitestown, WPD
5:12 p.m. – Man appears to be on something, approached a woman and asked her to jump his moped and when she refused he began yelling obscenities at her and then left, checked area and were unable to locate, 300 block Garoffolo Boulevard, Lebanon, LPD
4:35 p.m. – Man said that per a court order he was supposed to get the children today but his ex-wife did not show, wants a report for proof that his ex-wife was late, officer called the ex-wife and was advised that the plates on her vehicle were removed and she did not have any legal way to drive, the man advised that the plates were his and he took them, 6000 block Veterans Drive, Whitestown, WPD
12:38 p.m. – Contacted owners of two dogs that came onto soccer field during a game, owner was advised to make sure dogs do not come onto field from his property, 1000 block N. S.R. 75, Thorntown, BCSO
11:55 a.m. – Dog showed up to a man’s door that does not belong to him, no chip detected, he is willing to keep the dog for a few days until a better means is discovered, 5000 block W. 650 N., Thorntown, BCSO
