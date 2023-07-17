Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 6
8:00 a.m. – Semi swerving in and out of lane, almost hit median, driving on the shoulder and swerving, still riding on the shoulder and almost hit another semi in the center lane, swerving into center lane, traffic stop, driver passed field sobriety, search warrant signed and began search of the vehicle, citation given, 139 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
July 5
10:48 p.m. – People in a truck are setting off fireworks in the roadway, 100 block E. Green Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:40 p.m. – Caller has been harassed by a woman for the past year and would like to see what his options are, he advised that he was in a brief romantic relationship with an individual but after it ended she started harassing him, advised on how to get a protective order and refused a report, 6000 block Burgin Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
10:16 p.m. – Caller stated that a vehicle is speeding in a neighborhood, upset that juveniles are calling him names and is worried they are going to mess with his vehicle, 5000 block Brandywine Drive, Whitestown, WPD
9:04 p.m. – A woman and her boyfriend broke up and now he is refusing to give back their dog, she would like to speak to an officer about her options, 1000 block Robert Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
8:59 p.m. – Caller said she is homeless and doesn’t know what to do, she called back in and said that her mother is doing rituals on her and that she is making her suicidal, mother is insisting on county units or Indiana State Police only because Lebanon units cause her daughter to have brain damage, mother and daughter are arguing outside, mother is intoxicated and a mental subject and is screaming and yelling and causing a scene, nearby residents are out watching her, she’s been warned to quiet down or face a possible disorderly charge, 2000 block Dawn Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:50 p.m. – A woman said that her husband and son keep calling the police on her and that her husband is currently threatening over the phone that if she comes back to their home he will call the police on her and have her arrested, she is currently at her father’s house and wants to go home but they aren’t letting her, she wants to speak with an officer about her options because she is tired of them calling the police on her, 700 block Minerva Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:22 p.m. – A man found two needles and one is filled with something, he put them in his car and called back in stating that he is going to be meeting the officer at 9 p.m. now, he did not show up, might call later, the man called back in advising that he is now at this address to give the officers the syringes, syringes were recovered, 100 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:39 p.m. – A man approached a young girl two weeks ago and is back, currently near the children’s playground, spoke with the man for a period of time, no criminal actions committed, advised staff to call back if problems persist, 100 block S. Elm Street, Zionsville, ZPD
6:24 p.m. – A knife was found in a sock in a hat under their pool while cleaning up, would like an officer to come by to dispose of it, 500 block W. Ash Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:18 p.m. – Vehicle was egged last night as they were driving by, would like to make a report, 9000 block Oak Street, Zionsville, ZPD
6:02 p.m. – There is a car on fire, believes that everyone is out, another caller said there is a truck on fire, there is heavy smoke in the air, advised there are two semis on fire and one is fully engulfed, original call was a car on fire and semis swerved to avoid and collided, fire is out on passenger car, 148 MM I-65 SB, Thorntown, BCSO, Station 21, Station 21 EMS, Station 31
3:48 p.m. – Caller was walking and saw a driver drinking alcohol, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:50 p.m. – Three people on two four-wheelers and one dirt bike are speeding up and down, sometimes on Lebanon Street, W. Green Street and S. West Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:26 p.m. – Vehicle almost hit oncoming traffic, passing vehicles, swerving to try and get around others, passenger confronted the caller, spoke to driver about aggressive driving, N. S.R. 39 and W. S.R. 47, Lebanon, LPD
1:44 p.m. – Caller received threatening text messages from husband’s ex-wife about their child, informed them that even though there were some harsh words used, there were no threats at this time, 900 block Raven Ridge, Zionsville, ZPD
1:10 p.m. – Caller said that an ex is a violent felon and is going to hurt the woman and child that live at this address, the ex pulled brass knuckles on the woman when she went to give him his belongings, left the residence but is around the corner, advised that the man should not be drinking and is currently intoxicated, caller is ex trying to cause problems, residents do not want her trespassed at this time, 1000 block Geri Drive, Lebanon, LPD
1:05 p.m. – A woman is upset that her neighbors dumped their trash in her trash can and left garbage on the ground, 1000 block Austin Drive, Lebanon, LPD
12:02 p.m. – A man said that someone broke into his house and sprayed poison inside, wants officers to come get proof before he fixes where the poison is coming in at, he found powder/dirt in his HVAC vents and feels that someone opened up his crawl space and gained access to his vents to poison him, checked where he feels they’ve accessed his crawl space and no signs of entry or tool marks, panels have thick dirt on them that have been there for some time, his mental health seems to be unstable again, he said his daughter comes to visit but later changed his story saying she never stays with him, 4000 block N. Haffner Drive, Jamestown, BCSO
10:40 a.m. – Dog got into fight with raccoon, dog owner informed that raccoons fall under jurisdiction of DNR and given options on relocating the animal, 8000 block E. 250 S., Zionsville, BCSO
