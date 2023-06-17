Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 13
7:30 a.m. – Truck broken into and a gun was stolen, 1000 block Huntington Woods Point, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
7:16 a.m. – Semi went into shoulder side guardrail and flipped, no injuries, 146 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
June 12
11:57 p.m. – Driver went through a couple of intersections without stopping and ran a red light, stopped in a roadway before turning back around and drove through someone’s yard, unconscious at wheel with foot on break, one person detained, arrested for operating while intoxicated, public intoxication, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, ticketed for expired plates, no valid/expired license, stop sign, stopping on roadway, W. Main and Lebanon streets, Lebanon, BCSO
10:39 p.m. – A man accidentally hit someone’s dog earlier, owners took dog to the vet and he has their contact information but he’s unsure if they know it was him who did it, 100 block N. Ford Road, Zionsville, ZPD
10:24 p.m. – Man left store on moped and is swerving all over the roadway, 1000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:12 p.m. – A man, who the caller believes may be intoxicated, has been running and jumping around and throwing his hands up talking to himself through different parking lots, 1000 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:25 p.m. – Man has been blaring music on his radio all day on the back porch, caller said it is harassment at this point and a criminal nuisance, 1000 block S. 1100 E., Zionsville, BCSO
8:23 p.m. – Man threatening to cut caller’s brakes and slaughter him, he shoved the caller and his friends on the basketball courts, caller advised that the man had to be helped in a vehicle and was possibly drunk and he left a few minutes ago headed toward Lebanon Street, said that the man put the car in reverse quickly and spun off, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, BCSO
7:45 p.m. – A woman kept receiving random text messages about an Amber Alert and different things about her ex-husband and mother, advised it was from an unknown number and that it says it’s an Amber Alert in the text, caller said her name is not Amber and the unknown number won’t stop texting her, she was advised to block the number and if she continues to receive messages to let authorities know if it gets out of hand, 300 block N. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:58 p.m. – Two shoplifters were in a store about an hour ago, two women in their mid to late 70s, about four to five pairs of sandals were stolen, unsure if they left on foot or in a vehicle, 50 block Boone Village Center, Zionsville, ZPD
5:47 p.m. – Caller is upset because teenagers are running an RC car on Sycamore Street onto Raintree Drive and back in between traffic, spoke to parent, Raintree Drive and Sycamore Street, Zionsville, ZPD
4:03 p.m. – Caller wants an officer to speak with his neighbors about their dogs, saying that there are two dogs that are constantly barking and are always outside on the porch, advised the caller on his options, 7000 block Anderson Drive, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department
12:13 p.m. – Railroad track lights are on with crossbars barely coming down, there is no train in sight, power outage in the area, cars are able to get through railroad tracks without any issues, two traffic lights are out in the area as well, Enterprise Boulevard and S. S.R. 39, Lebanon, LPD
11:54 a.m. – Pole is broken at the base and blowing into the road and is hanging from telephone lines, dispatch will contact telephone company, pole is not a road hazard, leaning toward residence, 10000 block E. S.R. 38, Sheridan, BCSO
11:10 a.m. – Husky is in caller’s yard and is not moving, she has posted him and tried to feed him however it will not move and she does not want to get close to it, canine ran off when approached, 3000 block N. S.R. 75, Thorntown, BCSO
10:16 a.m. – Caller said someone called her claiming to be FBI and got her information, attempted to call multiple times with no answer, showed up to residence with no answer, 600 block W. Dicks Street, Lebanon, LPD
