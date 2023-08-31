Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 20
9:07 p.m. - A woman found things she didn’t like on her husband’s phone and told him to leave their home, but she kept his phone, police helped him retrieve the phone and a work bag for his solo stay at a motel, 2500 block Wood Hollow Trail, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
5:43 p.m. – An unruly hotel guest wearing a furry hat was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing after cursing at an employee, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
4:27 p.m. – A Honduran woman called 911 to say she is homesick and wants to return to Honduras, but she has no money for a hotel or flight home, 5600 block S. County Road 700 E., Whitestown, Boone County Sheriff's Office
2:08 p.m. – Checks stolen from truck, 7200 block N. U.S. 421, Sheridan, BCSO
1:02 p.m. – Car burgled, 4900 block Talbott Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
4:24 a.m. – Two men attempting to break into an apartment fled when the resident screamed, 700 block Maple Drive, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
Aug. 19
10:56 p.m. – Police drove an extremely intoxicated woman home after she tried to drive away and others took her keys, 9900 block E. C.R. 600 S., Zionsville, ZPD
7:49 p.m. – A group of teens were detained and released to their parents after a motorist reported one of them threw something from their car at hers and cracked a window, County Roads 200 S., and 950 E., Zionsville, WPD
7:44 p.m. – Someone threw eggs at a white Tesla, Mulberry Street and Governor’s Lane, ZPD
12:39 p.m. – An employee stole food from their employer, 6600 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD
Aug. 18
6:22 p.m. – A black car is drag racing in the neighborhood, 5800 block Solomon Harmon Way, Whitestown, WPD
6:17 p.m. – An unleashed dog attacked another dog, Hickory Ridge Drive and Oakridge Drives, Zionsville, ZPD
5:28 p.m. – A fraudulent transaction was made using a women’s banking information, 9600 block Pine Ridge Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
5:45 p.m. – Moped fire, 624 N. Meridian St., Lebanon, LPD
12:48 p.m. – A six fox keeps getting into the roadway, Linden and 4th Streets, Zionsville, ZPD
12:16 p.m. – Fraudulent bank accounts were opened with a woman’s Social Security number but aren’t hers, 4800 block S. Main Street, Whitestown, WPD
11:56 a.m. – A woman’s mother passed away, and money the mother had stashed around the house was gone when her daughter returned to the home, 2200 block W. C.R. 250 N., Lebanon, BCSO
11:29 a.m. – A fraudulent mobile phone account was opened in a woman’s name, and she’s been sent to collections, 100 block Lacey Court, Lebanon, LPD
10:29 a.m. – Vehicle stolen from lot, 400 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
