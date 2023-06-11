Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
June 9
6:31 a.m. – A man is throwing things throughout the house and smashed a car windshield. Woman is outside in her car with her young daughter. Nothing physical between the two. Chairs and table flipped over, he’s thrown items outside and threw their daughter’s bed outside. He was trying to prevent the woman and her daughter from getting in the car. They were able to get into the car and he went and got a huge barrel and smashed the windshield of the car and came back outside threatening to slash the tires, but has gone back inside. Parties have been separated and she was given information on women’s services for domestic abuse, was able to gather belongings and leave. Man left the property and she was made aware that he could come back since he lives there, 2000 block E. 650 S., Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
5:55 a.m. – Vehicle going about 100 mph, unable to maintain lanes and passing multiple cars at a time, N. S.R. 39 and W. 950 N., Kirklin, BCSO
5:33 a.m. – Man is standing in his driveway yelling, 6000 block S. 800 E., Zionsville, BCSO
4:41 a.m. – Wrong way driver, educated on how roundabouts work and told not to drive on the wrong side of the road, Schooler Drive and S. Main Street, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
June 8
11:17 p.m. – Driving with only a learner’s permit, issued a ticket, given a warning for headlight violation, 5000 block S. Main Street, Whitestown, WPD
10:19 p.m. – A woman’s neighbor, in his mid-60s, had a pizza delivered before 10-10:30 last night and it is still sitting outside of the door and she would like officers to check on him. Spoke to the neighbor and he is okay, 2000 block Shaker Lane, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:12 p.m. – Hospital workers saw a large fire behind a bank, fire extinguished, 400 block W. 250 N., Lebanon, Station 12
9:12 p.m. – About seven juveniles setting off fireworks on the basketball courts, advised to not shoot off any more fireworks, they said they would leave, 6000 block Royal Run Boulevard, Zionsville, BCSO
8:20 p.m. – Trailer came off of truck, hitting a bump and knocking out lights, closed westbound lanes, trailer hitched back onto truck and lanes reopened, 805 W. S.R. 47, Lebanon, BCSO
8:14 p.m. – Someone has been shooting clay pigeons with a shotgun for 30 minutes, worried about his children that are playing the backyard because of the angle that he is shooting at. Address where gunshots are coming from is in Hendricks County and they were notified of the incident, while on scene could hear multiple rounds being fired and it was evident that these rounds were coming over the caller’s property, 7000 block S. 600 E., Brownsburg, BCSO
7:58 p.m. – A man is passed out with an infant in the car, he is awake now. He was parked and taking a nap in the car with the baby while his wife is at a concert in the park, no signs of impairment, windows were cracked and the vehicle was not running, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
7:27 p.m. – Motorcycle on sidewalk on fire and has now caught the grass on fire, 200 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:14 p.m. – Man had an issue with the company doing his yard work and got into a verbal argument with one of the workers and wants to talk to an officer about it. They have already called to complain to management there and sent photos. Wanted to make a report that should the company show back up on their property it will not end well, per the homeowner, 2000 block Still Creek Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
3:05 p.m. – Man keeps yelling at woman about ongoing situation, 1000 block Sprucewood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
2:16 p.m. – Woman stating that she wants to know if there are any devices that are able to tell if her house has been bugged with listening devices, 600 block Northfield Drive, Lebanon, LPD
12:21 p.m. – Two men ringing doorbells for approximately 15 minutes, men asked to leave, 5000 block Crowley Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
11:58 a.m. – A German Shepherd and Pitbull are running southbound, caller is concerned they may attack another dog, S. Outer Drive and N. Park Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:45 a.m. – A woman has been hearing noises at her front door the past few nights, her boyfriend went to leave and they found someone had tampered with the doorknob, 100 block N. Main Street, Advance, BCSO
June 7
11:23 p.m. – Caller wants to speak to deputy about life, spoke over the phone, 6000 block Canterbury Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
8:56 p.m. – A man came by a woman’s house selling educational books around 3 p.m. today, she said that he attempted to show her something on his tablet and acted as if he was looking around the house to see if she might have been alone. She felt uneasy about the situation the more she thought about it. Told her that note would be made of the incident and to contact immediately if it happens again. Caller asked if officers could drive by her house a couple of times to ensure everything is OK, 100 block N. Maple Street, Zionsville, ZPD
6:56 p.m. – Driver tried to run caller off the road and then flipped him off when he tried to pass and laughed at the caller, 146 MM 1-65 SB, Lebanon, LPD
5:36 p.m. – Man has a box cutter and is trying to cut people in the hallway and people are trying to get the knife away, employee took the knife away, 10000 block N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, Station 91
4:45 p.m. – A couple is walking their dog but do not reside in the neighborhood, they are going up to houses and caller believes they are looking to see if they are empty, caller said that they were in the area two days ago as well, 10000 block Robinwood Court, Zionsville, ZPD
3:06 p.m. – Someone drove in the yard and destroyed the fence a few hours ago, 3000 block Wildlife Trail, Zionsville, ZPD
1:42 p.m. – Woman said that she spoke to ZPD officer who is a neighbor about another neighbor that she is afraid of calling her a name and flipping her off. Nothing criminal happened but she wanted it noted in case something happens to her, but neighbor has never come on to her property or attempted to harm her, 600 block Lakeview Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
12:20 p.m. – Man’s father is very upset, says he feels his son is being harassed, explained that they are simply checking on the dog and believe it had been left alone at home with no water, 400 block E. Main Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department
12:16 p.m. – Customer took two cases of beer without paying, happened about 3:30 a.m., 1000 block W. S.R. 32, Lebanon, LPD
11:51 a.m. – Dog tied up outside with no shelter or water seen, owner was home and is fine, 70 block W. Main Street, Jamestown, JPD
7:43 a.m. – Semi trying to run caller off the road and brake checking, caller is in a dump truck and semi is in the middle lane and refusing to let the caller pass. Caller turned onto exit and semi continued southbound, vehicle driving fine now, 138 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, LPD
June 6
8:40 p.m. – Caller would like an officer to come out because there is a grave stone in her yard that she can tell came from a graveyard because it’s still covered in dirt, has been recovered and taken to LPD, 1000 block Yates Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:36 p.m. – Caller has questions regarding rules on golf carts and who can drive them through a neighborhood, 9000 block Oak Ridge Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
4:18 p.m. – Owner is upset no one told him about a paving project and they are unable to open their business, 50 block E. Oak Street, Zionsville, BCSO
4:06 p.m. – Male caller said there is a man that he doesn’t know but whose house he can point out who blocked him in at a gas station. Caller said his wrist was grabbed and the man wouldn’t let him go and then damaged his car, said the man was standing outside of his house earlier with a rifle, caller refused medics and wanted to report to officer, 100 block E. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:52 p.m. – Caller is frustrated that signs were not clearly posted about Oak Street being closed and would like to speak to an officer, given Zionsville Director of Public Works' email, S. 800 E. and Oak Street, Zionsville, BCSO
