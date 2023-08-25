Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 16
4:17 a.m. – Vehicle with two men who are flashing their lights and whistling parked by the leasing office, gone on arrival, unable to locate, 1000 block Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
12:10 a.m. – Thirteen year old son is out of control and getting combative, 8000 block Pin Oak Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
Aug. 15
11:09 p.m. – Woman was in her car possibly on drugs and intoxicated, caller is waiting outside for officers as she is now inside her apartment but wants a welfare check due to a candle burning in her apartment, spoke to vehicle owner and seems OK, 500 block Express Court, Zionsville, ZPD
10:58 p.m. – Woman found out that when her son goes to visit her parents they buy him vapes, would like to speak to a deputy about it, informed that law enforcement did not witness it occur and that it is merely an infraction, informed that they should handle it in the house as parents and grandparents, 9000 block Pine Ridge N. Drive, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
10:31 p.m. – Man on phone difficult to hear, possibly advising that a subject was trying to jump out of his car, man disconnected and not answering on callback, no vehicle description, attempted callback three times with no answer, unable to locate, 129 MM I-65 NB, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department
8:22 p.m. – Doctor has ordered a 72-hour hold for an 82 year old man, has threatened staff members numerous times, has weapons in the room with him, staff not allowing family to enter the room, subject taken into custody for identification, subject transported to hospital without incident, 9000 block Hoosier Village Drive, Indianapolis, Station 91, ZPD
7:21 p.m. – Fifteen to 20 cars are parked in the park, thinks they are from the bar because there are only three people in the park and all the parking spots by the bar are full, nothing illegal going on, 300 block S. Buick Street, Whitestown, WPD
6:31 p.m. – Semi vs. car hauler, trailer swung wide and struck another semi-trailer causing minimal damage to victim’s trailer, damaged the pickup on the car hauler trailer, 4000 block S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD
6:18 p.m. – A man keeps harassing a woman over a parking issue, 100 block S. 9th Street, Zionsville, ZPD
6:08 p.m. – Group of teens climbing on a structure and throwing things, unable to locate, 4000 block S. Main Street, Whitestown, WPD
5:51 p.m. – Marijuana coming from apartment and going into the apartment next door, could not smell marijuana, the residents are welcoming, no one would answer phone calls, 3000 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, WPD
5:28 p.m. – Two dogs are roaming around and they are peeing on the soccer girls’ bags, dogs are being held by a woman, would like to see if they are chipped and find owners as they are ruining the students’ bags, dogs returned home, 1000 block N. S.R. 75, Thorntown, BCSO
2:44 p.m. – People are running through stop signs, driver almost hit the caller at this location, requesting extra patrols, will patrol the area, 1000 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:50 a.m. – Person getting gas and observed a peacock-ostrich running down the road, people were trying to swerve and hit it, grey bird, 800 block W. South Street, Lebanon, BCSO
11:12 a.m. – Ex-husband stole a woman’s license plate yesterday evening, she advised he sent her a text message stating the license plate was no longer on her car which was parked outside of her apartment building, she said that he has been trespassed from the property by management but did not state if he was the one who came and got the plate off the car himself, she has a court order stating she is to remain in possession of the car until the divorce is finalized however her ex-husband is the registered owner, law enforcement provided the woman with the officer’s business card with the incident number in the event she gets pulled over as she no longer has a plate on the vehicle and likely will not be able to get another one from the BMV, advised her to speak with an attorney regarding the matter, stating they may be able to file a motion and get paperwork for a temporary plate in the meantime, 6000 block Gateway East Drive, Whitestown, WPD
9:33 a.m. – Man saying “hello” to people, tried touching a teacher on the arm, caller does have pictures of the van if needed, going to send an email with the details, will send out to all officers and staff, man did not approach anyone however he did try speaking with a few and attempted to shake a staff member’s hand, officer was contacted around 9:34 a.m. by facilities manager, around 8:30 a.m. there was a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the church that was occupied by a man attempting to talk to anyone close to his vehicle, the man left shortly after 8:30 a.m. before any other staff member could make contact with him, 4000 block W. 116th Street, Zionsville, ZPD
9:26 a.m. – Oversized semi and trailer pulling into the jail tore up the roundabout, Indianapolis Road and S. 100 E., Lebanon, LPD
