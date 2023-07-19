Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 14
7:27 a.m. – A man burned all of the caller’s things, 500 block S. West Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
July 13
11:02 p.m. – Meth pipe found, 700 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:31 p.m. – A small white dog wearing an Easter dress was found loose and later returned to its owner, 6400 block Crane Drive, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office
5:57 p.m. – A man in a car had a gun in his lap yesterday and is back today, the manager wants him escorted from the property and trespassed, 5400 block Albert S. White Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
4:48 p.m. – Someone was apparently attempting to pull a mailbox out of the ground when they left prematurely and left a ratchet strap with a pipe and hooks affixed to the mailbox, 1400 block N. C.R. 1100 E., Sheridan, BCSO
4:28 p.m. – A man claims three people are plotting to rob and kill him, two of them were there this morning but disappeared, 2300 block Granite Drive, Lebanon, LPD
1:07 p.m. – Boat stolen from junkyard, 1600 block W. C.R. 275 S., Lebanon, BCSO
11:35 a.m. – Five guys sit across the sidewalk and stare at the house, 2300 block Granite Drive, Lebanon, LPD
9:28 a.m. – Burning tree stump, 800 block S. Coombs Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Fire Department
July 12
10:27 p.m. – Vehicle hit a building and left, Ind. 32 and C.R. 1200 E., Zionsville, BCSO
7:08 p.m. – Honda CRV stolen, Crane Drive and Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
3:50 p.m. – Money stolen from gift cards, 700 block W. Hawthorne Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
1:31 p.m. – A property manager wants a homeless woman to be given a trespass warning, but police can’t do that as long as the tenant keeps inviting her back, they can trespass her from common areas though, 1800 block Poplarwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
12:40 p.m. – A large field fire, County Roads 950 N. and 675 W., Thorntown, Thorntown Sugar Creek Volunteer Fire Department
July 11
10:32 – Someone knocked on the door loudly and claimed to be from security, but the resident doesn’t think his neighborhood has security, 1400 block Hunters Point Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
7:37 p.m. – Theft from vehicle, 8200 block Bradfield Road, Zionsville, ZPD
6:49 p.m. – A drug overdose is suspected, a man is lying on the floor and won’t leave, 1900 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, BCSO
6:49 p.m. – Red 2008 Toyota Tundra truck was stolen, 2300 block Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon, LPD
6:08 p.m. – Items stolen from truck, truck stereo damaged, and poisonous gas put into the house by a neighbor who is an informant for the Indiana Department of Child Services, 4100 block Haffner Drive, Jamestown, BCSO
3:46 p.m. – A man believes his ex-wife sealed his garage door shut with caulk, 600 block N. Kersey Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:13 p.m. – A neighbor accidentally discharged a weapon and a round hit the house, 6200 block Bliss Point E., Whitestown, WPD
10:05 a.m. – Someone dumped trash that may have included medical waste, 200 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:49 a.m. – A family ready to leave for vacation found a cat stuck in the engine compartment and asked for help to get it out, 5600 block Cherryleaf Drive, Indianapolis, ZPD
7:28 p.m. – A woman in a fit of rage tried to hit a car with her groceries, police told her to stop it, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
July 10
10:42 p.m. – Medical marijuana stolen from room on the fourth floor, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, WPD
9:56 p.m. – A man called 911 to report that his ex-wife is not parenting their children correctly, she hung up the phone when he was talking to them, 6000 block Gateway East Drive, Whitestown, WPD
6:22 p.m. – A neighbor pulled a gun and said he was going to kill the caller, one man detained, 400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:16 p.m. – A man is expected to be charged with battery after his child’s mother said he hit her face, 1100 block W. Esplanade Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:47 p.m. – Two bicycles stolen, 6800 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, ZPD
3:15 p.m. – Field fire, County Roads 175 E. and 450 N., Lebanon, LFD
2:14 p.m. – A man on a riding mower is “shooting” grass and other items all over passing cars, C.R. 550 S. and C.R. 700 E., Whitestown, BCSO
1:02 p.m. – Prescription medicine stolen, 1900 block Williams Glen Boulevard, Zionsville, ZPD
11:53 a.m. – A mailbox was blown up last week, County Roads 650 N. and 1200 E., Sheridan, BCSO
11:11 p.m. – The caller found a bullet lodged in a home’s exterior power box, 6900 block Old Hunt Club Road, Zionsville, BCSO
8:43 a.m. – Purse stolen, 1900 block Williams Glen Boulevard, Zionsville, ZPD
6:39 a.m. – Cows on the road, County Roads 250 N. and 350 W., Lebanon, LPD
1:17 a.m. – Attempted use of a stolen credit card, 4100 block S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.