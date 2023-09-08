Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Sept. 8
7:51 a.m. – Light flickering and making a popping sound in the front hallway near child care, no smoke or flames, worried it might cause a fire due to the fact that last week they had the same issue and there was a fire, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Station 12
6:46 a.m. – Possible drunk driver, inconsistent speeds, pulled into gas station, driver is just tried and will be taking a nap in the parking lot, W. S.R. 32 and N. 900 W., Jamestown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
2:50 a.m. – Man came into hotel possibly on drugs or a mental subject, shows ID then leaves, walking across the street to a fast food restaurant and back, currently at the restaurant, when he gives his ID he rambles off a string of numbers and then says ‘Don’t do what you are about to do,’ 400 block N. Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
12:43 a.m. – Man in a parking lot with front window down and hasn’t moved, double parked and has been there for two hours, one in custody, dealing meth, 1000 block Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
Sept. 7
9:04 p.m. – Man stumbling along and will not sit down, won’t communicate with caller, very sweaty, stating he is fine however caller saw him fall, does have a history of drugs but can’t see anything around him, medics transport to hospital, 1000 block Williams Glen Boulevard, Zionsville, Station 91
7:07 p.m. – Man carrying a laundry basket tried to get into the caller’s vehicle while they were in the drive-thru, one detained, subject released and headed to motel, 1000 block W. South Street, Lebanon, BCSO
6:39 p.m. – Nine-year-old tried to cut her baby sister, caller is at work and husband is at home, DCS on scene, 400 block W. Church Street, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
6:13 p.m. – Steak knife in the middle of the street in front of the Road Closed sign, knife out of the roadway, 800 block W. Camp Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:03 p.m. – Customer disturbing employees in the bar area, patron was gone on arrival, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department
6:03 p.m. – Storage closet on patio is on fire, evacuation in progress, heavy smoke showing, fire under control, fire put out, 2000 block Shaker Lane, Lebanon, BCSO
6:02 p.m. – Caller is president of HOA, a man in a vehicle has been in the area since around 1 a.m. on multiple occasions, 4000 block Summersong Road, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
4:51 p.m. – There are people with a sign reading “God Bless America” and asking for money, they have a child with them, caller advised it was wrong, child checks OK, they have food and water they are trying to get back to Dallas, Texas, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:18 p.m. – Daughter heard footsteps in the house, cabinets open, man clearing residence with a gun, callers cleared the house and unable to locate anyone, daughter still inside the residence, case report for residential entry, CSI came out and collected DNA samples for state lab, 6000 block N. 1000 E., Sheridan, BCSO
3:59 p.m. – Three-year-old in the front seat of a vehicle, citation issued for child riding in the front, 100 block Birchwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
2:05 p.m. – Stalker damaged woman’s property last night, extra patrols requested, caller believes the person stalking her property at night is a former roommate but does not have actual proof, 700 block Campbell Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:02 p.m. – Twelve-year-old girl broke a window, wants to press charges, accidental, 1000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:00 p.m. – Lost food delivery driver is walking around in someone’s driveway, helped him find the correct address, 2000 block S. 500 E., Whitestown, BCSO
12:01 p.m. – Man screaming to no one, pacing around, carrying a laundry basket, now arguing on the phone, 1000 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:51 a.m. – Man is falling asleep at the wheel of a vehicle, pulled into area, believes he works there, car is full of kids, one male detained, caller said woman put something by the curb in front of the van, reported to DCS, car moved to parking spot, mom and kids standing by for a ride, DCS on scene, OWI among other charges, suspect released to hospital staff, DCS doing a drug screen and evaluating from there, 4000 block Fieldstone Drive, Whitestown, WPD
Sept. 6
9:27 p.m. – Caller hung up, granddaughter is out of control, hung up again, one in custody, suspect transported to Boone County Jail after battery on two subjects, 6000 block Daffodil Lane, Whitestown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
8:31 p.m. – Kids running go karts in the street again, 400 block Tiger Way, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
7:19 p.m. – Vehicle weaving over center line, almost ended up in a ditch, W. Sycamore Street and S. Main Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
7:02 p.m. – Man yelling and appears to be on drugs, 300 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, BCSO
6:46 p.m. – Delivery driver bit by a dog around 1 p.m., has already sought medical attention but wants to file a report, 5000 block S. 650 W., Jamestown, BCSO
5:40 p.m. – Woman stopped in roadway, got out of vehicle and walked in between two trailers, woman appears to be on drugs, very thin and complexion looked off, unable to locate female, car parked on the side of the road, 900 block Evelyn Way, Lebanon, LPD
5:12 p.m. – Teenage daughter threatening caller because her phone was taken away, daughter is not home now, intimidation report, 1000 block Helena Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:08 p.m. – Sister hitting and kicking stepmother, lots of screaming in the background, she has calmed down now, no enforcement actions, 500 block W. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:46 p.m. – Small child in vehicle sticking head out of the window, appears to be two children in the car but unable to tell how old other child is, teen requested to stay in the car, unfounded, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:42 p.m. – A man’s daughters were supposed to be dropped off but they did not show, he would like the officers to call once they were checked on, he also asked for the officers to not give him an attitude when they call, spoke with woman all is good, 6000 block Gateway East Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
4:03 p.m. – Woman separated from husband, he keeps showing up at hospital while she is at work and continues to call and text her, had to call security earlier, she is currently at work, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:42 p.m. – Aggressive semi, swerving between lanes, unable to locate, 131 MM I-65 NB, Whitestown, LPD
2:35 p.m. – Neighbors are parking in front of the house going the wrong way on the one way street, people are having trouble getting around it, parked wrong direction however this is more than 10 feet of space to easily pass, not obstructing roadway and not in violation of ordinance, 300 block S. 3rd Street, Zionsville, ZPD
1:59 p.m. – Someone was taking photos of home earlier while wife was at home, no one should have been there, happened around 11:30 a.m., 100 block Helena Court, Lebanon, LPD
1:34 p.m. – Wallet and money taken out of two unlocked vehicles, 4000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, WPD
10:08 a.m. – Neighbor throwing trash all over caller’s yard and using caller's trash cans, 200 block W. Williams Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:31 a.m. – Moved into a house and found hidden cameras in her home, would like to speak to an officer, checked the home for any hidden cameras, nothing out of the ordinary located, 6000 block Central Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD
7:43 a.m. – Two people, possibly a man and a woman, walking waist deep in his bean fields, six to seven people in the field now, working in the field, 7000 block S. 375 W., Lebanon, BCSO
2:40 a.m. – Written warning for speed/brake lights, as the officer was following the driver to run the plate and confirm the make and model the driver quickly drove off the roadway into a front yard on S.R. 47 EB to avoid officer, as the officer passed he took off at a high rate of speed, driver stopped immediately as a traffic stop was initiated, stated he thought the officer was trying to get him because he thought the officer’s car brights were being flashed at him repeatedly, W. S.R. 47 and N. 450 W., Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
