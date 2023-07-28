Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 24
6:19 a.m. – Tree across the roadway, street department on scene, Glendale Drive and Edgewood Drive, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
3:25 a.m. – Saw a man come out of the woods on the other side of Oak Street, he’s possibly wearing camo, he is intoxicated, 600 block Lakeview Drive, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
2:48 a.m. – Vehicle with no license plate all over three lanes, running cars off the road, ran a semi completely off the road, still all over the road and riding in the lines between the lanes, intoxicated driver, 132.5 MM I-65 NB, Whitestown, LPD
2:07 a.m. – A man locked a woman out of the house, he found out she’s trying to file a protection order and locked her out of the house, was aggressive earlier, may have a knife on him, she is now back in the house, parties have separated at this time, he agreed to stay in his room and attempt to get an eviction notice tomorrow, she agreed to stay in her room and attempt to file charges through Hendricks County for past event, fight was only verbal, 40 block N. Lebanon Street, Jamestown, BCSO
2:00 a.m. – Caller can hear what sounds like a group of men arguing about something in Spanish and it sounded like someone may have been hurt, sounds like they are walking westbound toward 421, thought they may have been in her yard at one point, 10000 block E. C.R. 300 S., Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
1:10 a.m. – SUV driving with brights on, seems to be deliberately getting behind the caller and other vehicles, unable to locate, 135 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, LPD
July 23
11:19 p.m. – A man is screaming “you are out of control” and saying a woman tried to hit him, she said he grabbed her arm and twisted it, he is in the bedroom now, he is saying it’s not going to go well for the woman, 500 block E. Williams Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:52 p.m. – Trailer came loose and hit caller’s vehicle, unsure if owner of trailer is still there due to several vehicles being pulled over nearby, no injuries but still partially in roadway, removing parts of trailer out of right lane, 145 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, BCSO
9:07 p.m. – Microwave caught on fire, smoking, fire alarm out, 800 block S. Coombs Street, Lebanon, LPD, Station 11
9:00 p.m. – Yelling and screaming in trailer court, unwanted person left, Plum and Powell streets, Thorntown, BCSO
8:56 p.m. – Someone hopped a fence at this address, unsure if he resides there but it seems odd, 10000 block Greenfield Road, Zionsville, ZPD
8:48 p.m. – Delivery truck driver hit a parked car, 7000 block E. 300 S., Whitestown, BCSO
8:11 p.m. – Trash can on fire in driveway by the house, fire is now out, E. 750 S. and S. Indianapolis Road, Zionsville, BCSO
6:58 p.m. – Neighbors upstairs are yelling, screaming, fighting, ongoing issue, spoke to both parties, advised to speak to management if persists, complaints about noise from walking and children playing, does not meet noise statutes, 5000 block Sunrise Way, Whitestown, WPD
6:15 p.m. – Possible Pitbull showed up on property, growling and barking at caller and her family, if they go inside it will stay and continue barking, dog will not let anyone go near it, no place to take it due to kennels being closed and Humane Society being full, advised homeowner of options, dog was contained on property, caller is reaching out to other counties’ shelters, 3000 block N. U.S. 421, Sheridan, BCSO
6:15 p.m. – A man is walking up to women only and showing them a book, knocks on windows and stands there, yells at the women, caller no longer in the area, man was gone on arrival, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD
6:00 p.m. – A man appears to not be OK as he was swaying and stepping into traffic, possibly intoxicated, unable to locate the man, N. Lebanon and W. Chicago streets, Lebanon, BCSO
3:47 p.m. – Family disturbance, male is trying to barricade himself in a room to try and calm down but female half is instigating the issue, verbal disagreement only, 40 block N. Lebanon Street, Jamestown, BCSO
3:31 p.m. – A man in a car is following a woman in a truck, involved in a domestic situation and has been stalking her, he has gotten out of the car, walking between cars toward store entrance, filed for a restraining order but the judge denied it, she said he shows up wherever she is and is unsure if he has a tracker on her, he keeps looking for her, the man has been spoken to and parties were separated, harassment, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:44 p.m. – Caller said two adults are driving a golf cart with four kids on the back and didn’t think it was safe, just wanted to call and state his frustration with golf carts, Maple Drive and N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:34 p.m. – A woman is screaming and yelling, she is in her bedroom with her daughter, throwing things, domestic incident, DCS contacted, 700 block W. Powell Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:33 p.m. – Raccoon in neighbor’s yard, acting odd and does not hardly move, afraid it might attack a small child, raccoon not found, 200 block Royal Oak Court, Zionsville, ZPD
1:21 p.m. – Neighbors smoking drugs and smell is coming into her apartment, wants officers to check area, also advised if you go to the apartment they will run out the back door, no odor present, unable to locate, 700 block Maple Drive, Lebanon, LPD
12:05 p.m. – Customer came in and took truck without paying for repairs, 2000 block S. Indianapolis Road, Lebanon, LPD
11:19 a.m. – Twelve-year-old female verbally arguing with mom, spoke with juvenile, she was upset about not getting her nails done and is working through some things that happened to her in the past, she is back home with mom, 700 block N. Park Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:54 a.m. – Two kids refused to show ID then walked out with alcohol, 1000 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:51 a.m. – Neighbors told him to turn down his music this morning, said the landlord pushed him and was threatening to fight him, everything is civil just wants to speak to an officer at this time, he has a gun on him and will put it in his vehicle, parties separated for the time being, 100 block N. Elm Street, Thorntown, BCSO
