Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 25
7:55 a.m. – Caller advised there appears to be a teen male sitting along the curb with head down and face in his hands, Parkway Drive and S. Ford Road, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
1:36 a.m. – Three men trying to break into a trailer, juveniles playing around in the lot, sent home for curfew violations, 100 block E. Main Street, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
July 24
11:23 p.m. – Two men were walking through the alley nearby and one of the men started messing with the caller’s vehicle, caller confronted the man and he admitted he was trying to steal his license plate, told the caller he was scared and was going home, 300 block W. Washington Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:39 p.m. – Upstairs neighbors being loud again, went to upstairs neighbors’ could not hear noises or loud sounds, 5000 block Sunrise Way, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
9:17 p.m. – Four people in two cars, trespassing, purple paint everywhere, caller called back and the minivan was the only one that they could identify, gone on arrival, 5000 block S. 175 W., Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
8:59 p.m. – Having issues with his daughter running away, juvenile returned home, 10000 block Golden Willow Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
8:25 p.m. – Possible Dobermann in the ditch, may have been hit, back legs are injured and cannot walk, attempted to make contact with the owner, owner is taking the dog to the vet, Pumpkinvine Road and N. U.S. 421, Sheridan, BCSO
6:25 p.m. – A male employee is making threats to female employees, mentioned shooting her, management is escorting him out now, spoke to the woman and the man, she did not want to press charges, management terminated his employment and trespassed him, watched him leave the facility in his vehicle, 4000 block S. 500 E., Whitestown, WPD
6:11 p.m. – Van has been in the park all day following walkers, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:45 p.m. – Caller has questions regarding coyotes coming in his yard and if it attacks his animals what he is able to do since he resides in city limits, advised him on ways to handle the animal, 200 block Tahoe Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:17 p.m. – Vehicle flipped on interstate, driver is out of the vehicle, original caller said the vehicle flipped from Indianapolis Road, face laceration, alert, disoriented, semi advised that the vehicle hit him at the 135 MM, came from Perryworth Road and then flipped onto I-65, OWI investigation, implied consent read and refused, in service with OWI investigation report, 137 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, BCSO
4:54 p.m. – Caller would like to discuss options as there are children in the neighborhood that play and vehicles speed through, would also like to discuss extra patrols, spoke with caller, will deploy speed trailer in the next day or two to begin monitoring traffic patterns, 6000 block Lexington Circle, Zionsville, BCSO
4:31 p.m. – A woman is slumped over at the wheel and the car is running, been there since 3 p.m. pulled next to the dumpster, caller was notified about it by a customer, gone on arrival, 1000 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:09 p.m. – Hit and run accident, a semi side swiped the caller, second caller witnessed the crash and got license plate information, traffic stop initiated, gathered information from the semi driver, 130 MM I-65 NB, Zionsville, BCSO
3:54 p.m. – Items taken from home, back door was kicked in, happened sometime this afternoon, caller believes it could be his soon-to-be ex-wife and her new boyfriend, 1000 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:15 p.m. – Caller is at work and would like an officer to call, being harassed by two individuals online, happened yesterday, would like to make a report, 1000 block Geneva Court, Lebanon, LPD
3:13 p.m. – Two kids ages 13 and 11 are hearing voices and home alone, their grandmother is at a doctor’s appointment, older child checked the house and doesn’t believe anyone else is there, kids are scared, aunt and uncle are on the scene and with the children now, 4000 block N. 350 W., Thorntown, BCSO
2:52 p.m. – Caller’s daughter works a restaurant, a man in his 50s or 60s is bringing her gifts and asking for her schedule and phone number, man identified and spoken to over the phone, said he would stop trying to contact the juvenile, 4000 block W. S.R. 47, Thorntown, BCSO
2:50 p.m. – Vehicle blowing through a stop sign and going through a construction zone to pass vehicles, on the phone, S. 2nd Street and W. Sycamore Street, Zionsville, ZPD
2:40 p.m. – Five year old girl dropped off at mother’s house by grandmother and no one was home, mother and father are at work, the girl walked over to the caller’s apartment across the hall, case report, 1000 block W. Camp Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:55 p.m. – Baby locked in a car and running, Zionsville Fire Department unlocked the vehicle, 9000 block Whitestown Road, Zionsville, Station 91
1:53 p.m. – A man is in a drive-thru refusing to move, claiming he did not get the correct change, police are out with the man, he left the property and was trespassed, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, BCSO
1:20 p.m. – Received harassing phone calls today from a person that was turned down for employment, would like to speak to an officer, extra patrols, 600 block S. S.R. 39, Lebanon, LPD
12:59 p.m. – Pitbull on caller’s property, she is not happy and wants an officer to call her, the dog has been in her flower pot and urinated on her flowers, when she went outside it ran at her, she attempted to let the homeowner know but they won’t answer the door, police attempted contact with owners, 3000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Lebanon, LPD
10:35 a.m. – Dog that lives on Pearl Street just got into a fight with caller’s dog, owner taking dog to the humane society today, 500 block N. Market Street, Thorntown, TPD
10:11 a.m. – Kids riding E-bikes in the area, spoke with woman regarding the children, she assured responders that she is watching them and they are on the sidewalk, she said the scooters do not go that fast and they are not in the street riding while the crews are working, she has concerns about speeders in the area and believes nothing was done, assured that when police are present drivers’ behavior changes, 500 block Atlas Drive, Lebanon, LPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.