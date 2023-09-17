Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Sept. 14
3:06 a.m. – Vehicle swerving all over, going from lane-to-lane, hit wall twice, 143 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
1:32 a.m. – Intoxicated driver, high risk traffic stop with one detained, vehicle search, one in custody, possession of narcotic drug, 130 MM I-65 NB, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department
Sept. 13
11:50 p.m. – Semi hit motorcycle, no injuries, damage to car, 139.5 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, BCSO
10:43 p.m. – Someone spray painted boat, criminal mischief, 1000 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
8:42 p.m. – Caller’s wife had him arrested for domestic violence on Sept. 6, he was just released from jail and went back to his semi and said his wife stole things out of his truck and vandalized it, no proof of what was missing, no receipts of anything he claimed she stole, told him since they are still married it’s not theft, she has rights to items as he does, he said he understood, 5000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
8:36 p.m. – Teenage daughter refusing to go to her room, following her mom around and intimidating her, daughter went to bedroom and is calm, 1000 block Helena Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:34 p.m. – Man playing the violin begging for money, store is aware of the man, officers have spoken to him before, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:02 p.m. – Kids hanging off the side of a car, advised they were playing, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
3:37 p.m. – Caller can hear a woman screaming at young children off and on for about 10 minutes, hears a newborn baby crying, checks OK, doing homework, 200 block W. Jefferson Street, Jamestown, BCSO
2:27 p.m. – There is a dog that has been coming around and killing her farm animals, comes around 8 p.m. and there are cameras capturing him in the act, dog belongs to her neighbors, 2000 block E. 750 N., Lebanon, BCSO
11:41 a.m. – Railroad arms are down and stuck, lights are still going off, 1000 block W. S.R. 47, Lebanon, BCSO
1:01 a.m. – Caller is a newspaper delivery guy and said a man with a stick is mad he is driving down the street, they had their differences and the man ended up going inside, caller left the area and wants to speak to law enforcement about this, owner of the house across the street was just concerned seeing the same vehicle drive the neighborhood every night, he did not know the reasoning, it has now been explained, 6000 block Yorkshire Circle, Zionsville, BCSO
12:44 a.m. – Man wearing all black on a bicycle with trailer has a flashlight looking around a house under construction across from address, caller saw him driving around until he stopped at this one, unable to locate, 1000 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:34 a.m. – Someone asleep in front seat of a truck, one detained, breathalyzer administered, OWI arrest, E. 550 S. and Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, WPD
Sept. 12
10:06 p.m. – Car in power pole, powerlines are down and the caller believes the driver is trapped in the vehicle, caller is on scene trying to make contact with the driver, all airbags deployed, no one is in vehicle, caller says there appears to be alcohol in the vehicle, one detained for ID, field sobriety test completed, emergency detention and crash report, transported to hospital for emergency detention order, 3000 block Mid Jamestown, Lebanon, BCSO
9:43 p.m. – Very strong marijuana smell coming from an apartment and caller knows there are children there, smell is so strong it reeks in her apartment, spoke to man in the apartment who said he smoked a small joint out the window away from the kids, advised him to not do it again and if he were to smoke again just keep it away from his children, there are six small children, 600 block Dogwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
9:37 p.m. – Teenage daughter beat her up, caller is locked in her bedroom, one detained, mother complaining of head pain, domestic battery report, juvenile did not meet qualifications to be placed, 1000 block Geri Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:49 p.m. – Farm animals have been killed in the last few weeks, has video of it possibly being the neighbor’s dog, unsure how to deal with the situation, wants law enforcement to come out and look at the video, 2000 block E. 750 N., Lebanon, BCSO
8:38 p.m. – Woman’s 30 year-old daughter is taking her car without permission, she made her move out and her daughter took the keys and is actively loading the car and going to take it but she has no permission to take it, daughter just left, daughter came back, vehicle left at grocery store, mother did not want to press charges, no report taken, text messages saying she could have the vehicle, 4000 block Indigo Blue Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD
7:56 p.m. – There is loud music that is bothersome to people around, they turned it down after law enforcement went by but it wasn’t violating an ordinance anyway, N. 3rd Street and W. Poplar Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
7:04 p.m. – Two hour report for child neglect, for a crash where the child wasn’t properly restrained, with DCS, 300 block S. Market Street, Thorntown, BCSO
6:05 p.m. – Man is throwing beers at cars, taking off shirt, one in custody, resisting, public intoxication, criminal mischief, 400 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, BCSO
3:36 p.m. – Vehicle flipped off the ramp, went through the air and is upsidedown in a yard, man transported to hospital , family contacted, accident report, vehicle towed, S. S.R. 75 and I-74 EB, Jamestown, BCSO
1:54 p.m. – Man was inside the building and he isn’t supposed to be there, happened around 1:15 p.m., kept wanting to wash his hands, was asked to leave multiple times by an employee, left westbound on Main Street, 400 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:33 a.m. – Disgruntled terminated employee, staying in a room that doesn’t open would like removed from property, 300 block N. Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon, LPD
