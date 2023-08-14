Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 3
7:44 a.m. – People keep leaving trash bags in the parking lot containing medical waste, spoke to business about possibly putting up cameras to see who is dumping the trash, requested extra patrols, 300 block W. South Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
7:27 a.m. – Caller witnessed an alcohol bottle being thrown out of a truck window, riding his brakes and swerving left to right before he threw the bottle out of the window, caller lost sight when he turned in to make a delivery, unable to locate, 900 block Edwards Drive, Lebanon, LPD
4:19 a.m. – Officer flagged down, person possibly hanging out of a car in front of a pizza restaurant, fell asleep on break, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
Aug. 2
11:38 p.m. – Ex came by, has a restraining order, caller asked him to leave multiple times and then got into a verbal dispute, person left 10 minutes ago in van, invasion of privacy, 300 block N. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:46 p.m. – Husband took woman’s phone, advised it was physical at one point but she refused medics, parties are currently separated, there are guns in the house and the husband is the only one with the code, 1000 block Mid Jamestown Road, Lebanon Boone County Sheriff’s Office
8:39 p.m. – Caller said that her husband’s brother showed up at their door about 20 minutes ago yelling and screaming, has been harassing his mother as well, the man put screws under their tires, he is not currently at the house, criminal mischief, 1000 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:35 p.m. – A man said that his soon-to-be ex-wife is banging on his door, it’s upsetting his son, she called in saying her ex has to submit to a breath test if he wants to have their son and he is refusing, the man called back in saying he will not be meeting with the officers, said his son is upset and he wants to put him to bed, both parties spoken with, she wanted law enforcement to enforce a civil court order that they are unable to enforce, man was not intoxicated and was cooperative, it was his night to have their son, 500 block S. Main Street, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
8:29 p.m. – Someone turned on a woman’s water hose and it ran for 16 hours, also moved a decorative plant on her property and was also harassing her dog by shooting it with a water gun, advised about further action to possibly identify subjects and have them trespassed, 6000 block Hampshire Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
8:08 p.m. – Caller said there are 4-5 people taking things with them, trying to leave in a Jeep, it is happening in one of the suites, they have been staying there for a week and are now leaving with the items, 10000 block Sandy Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
7:01 p.m. – Woman being threatened by people that came up to her house a few times today, referenced a situation that happened between her child and another child, 1000 block N. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:49 p.m. – Eleven-year-old girl hit a baby and is biting her stepmother, girl does have mental problems, domestic battery, transportation to hospital, 1000 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:23 p.m. – Caller said that a man came up to the house, took a picture then ran off; wife saw it; unknown of what direction he went in or what he was wearing; delivery driver, 1000 block Ashley Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:26 p.m. – Caller said there is a man that keeps coming over and making inappropriate comments to the caller’s wife and saw him on the cameras, the man lives across the street, callers wants an officer to tell him to stop coming over, caller said if he sees the man again he is going to “bust his teeth out of his mouth,” spoke to neighbor, 500 block Coombs Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:09 p.m. – Driver threw something at the caller’s vehicle and continued on, came up on the caller and cut him off and then tried to box him in, caller left on an exit to get away from the other vehicle, will meet an officer at a gas station, caller never showed up, 146.4 MM I-65 SB, Thorntown, BCSO
4:47 p.m. – Caller is en route to get daughter per court order, mother is refusing to give child to him, he was trespassed from the address as of 2021 so he was advised to meet officer at another location first, he came for custody exchange and showed paperwork that it is his day, daughter told officer she did not want to go with her father, incident report to document the incident, 1000 block Fordice Road, Lebanon, LPD
4:11 p.m. – Verbal altercation between landlord and tenant, tenant is the caller’s sister, mother struck the caller, leaving in a van, 800 block Northfield Drive, Lebanon, LPD
2:28 p.m. – Daughter’s ex-boyfriend won’t leave her alone and told the daughter he won’t leave her alone until he gets what he wants, caller and daughter are both at work, the ex-boyfriend should be at work in Whitestown, he may have a gun and has knives, caller would like police to check on her son, caller’s nephew is on his way to Lebanon to sit with the son, caller said the nephew is now at her house and there is no need to check on her son, incident number given to caller and daughter, extra patrol request will be sent out, 1000 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:15 a.m. – Kids were on the roof, now arguing with the business owner in the alley behind the business, left toward the police station but caller was inside the store and unable to give a description of them, 100 block N. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:09 a.m. – Father assaulted a woman and ripped her shirt, got into an argument after dad was trying to kick her out, physical altercation occurred, no parties want to file charges, 1000 block N. Henry Street, Lebanon, BCSO
10:48 a.m. – Caller wants an officer to check on her daughter at the children’s home, claims she was abducted from Las Vegas and taken to this address, two calls referenced this yesterday, 500 block W. Camp Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:08 a.m. – Kid on a dirt bike riding on Jameson Street and in the alley between Jameson and Clark, driving caller’s kid and dog crazy, he has called before and nothing was done, wants it addressed before he handles it himself, talked to the driver of the dirt bike, he was informed to find another place to ride, 400 block N. Jameson Street, Lebanon, LPD
