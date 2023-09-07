Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Sept. 5
8:46 p.m. – Someone in a white Ford truck drove onto a woman’s property and hit her car, 300 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
7:53 p.m. – A shirtless, barefoot man with a shaved head is acting like he’s on something and yelling at the air, 200 block Longley Drive, Lebanon, LPD
7:20 p.m. – A small dog keeps bothering a woman’s cat, chasing and biting it, the cat is up a tree at present, she’s going to beat the dog to death if she finds it on her porch again, and she wants police to tell its owners, 100 block W. Ball Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
7:04 p.m. – A pizza delivery driver dropped Hydrocodone pills but says they aren’t his, 100 block Drake Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:39 p.m. – Mulch fire, 6491 Westminster Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Fire Department
2:09 p.m. – A shirtless man with an orange backpack is arguing with a tree, 1600 block Douglas Lane, Lebanon, LPD
1:35 p.m. – A woman’s fiancé pulled her hair out, 800 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:55 a.m. – Apartment back door knob and lock broken, 300 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:06 a.m. – Someone punched holes in walls at a construction site overnight, 6000 block Madera Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
8:21 a.m. – A man harassed customers and asked them for money, he established with police that he is with God and dislikes the government and handcuffs, then promised to go home and not be a bother for the rest of the day, 1500 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
Sept. 4
5:50 p.m. – A Middle Eastern looking man in his 50s tried to pick up a woman’s child at a pool and photographed her other child, police spoke to him and made it clear that he should not pick up other people’s children, 6400 block Meadowview Drive, Whitestown, WPD
2:36 p.m. – A man who was previously told not to return to a store has returned and stolen a lighter, 100 block E. Main Street, Thorntown, Boone County Sheriff's Office
11:54 a.m. – A neighbor is harassing a real estate agent and the people coming to an open house, the man was given a criminal trespass warning and hung up on police, 3300 block Roundlake Lane, Whitestown, WPD
1:46 a.m. – Police removed a bat on the loose from the home of a woman who is recovering from surgery, 600 block W. Main Street, Thorntown, BCSO
Sept. 3
9:20 p.m. – A hunter mistook fireworks for the sound of gunfire, 10600 block E. County Road 300 S., Zionsville, BCSO
8:41 p.m. – A caller mistook fireworks for gunfire, 7300 block W. Stonegate Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
7:09 p.m. – A man came in and told the manager the boss owed him money and the cash better be ready when he returned, 1700 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:04 p.m. – Tools, including a chainsaw and battery charger, were stolen, 5700 block N. C.R. 550 E., Lebanon, BCSO
1:54 p.m. – The man in the attic is trying to get out, 1700 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:53 p.m. – A woman tried to steal several bottles of perfume from a store in the 6100 block of Mills Drive, Whitestown, WPD
12:10 p.m. – A man is drilling near the air conditioner in an attempt to get out of the house, 1700 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:19 a.m. – A man observed sleeping in a sleeping bag on the ground near the CSX Railroad tracks refused a ride from police, saying he is walking through the county, 900 block W. C.R. 375 N., Lebanon, BCSO
1:44 a.m. – A man mistook a crushed breath mint in a plastic bag for a suspicious white powder, 1100 block N. Lebanon Street, Jamestown, BCSO
1:21 a.m. – A man’s new moped was missing when he returned home from the VFW, 300 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
Sept. 2
8:57 p.m. – Someone shot out a power box, 5400 block S. C.R. 175 W., Lebanon, BCSO
2:54 p.m. – A man came into a business while his girlfriend was filling out an application, he took packages out of the business and down an alley to open them, then he returned them, 300 block N. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
1:41 p.m. – A man in his 40s approached a teen girl and told her to get into his car that was missing a bumper, she did not, 1000 block Parkway Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
12:46 p.m. – A man who is prohibited from buying a gun because he’s been convicted of felony domestic abuse tried to buy a gun at an out-of-county store and said he would buy one in Lebanon instead, the store manager warned police, 200 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
11:16 a.m. – A man wearing a T-shirt and underwear is walking around, trying to figure out who called the police, and yelling at elderly neighbors, 500 block E. Green Street, Lebanon, LPD
Sept. 1
8:11 p.m. – A heavyset man pointed a gun at another man who was out walking, it isn’t the first time he’s had an issue with that person, 600 block W. Plum Street, Thorntown, BCSO
9:35 p.m. – Someone pushed a man down in front of a store, 1300 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:05 p.m. – A person known to the victim is committing credit card fraud, 2200 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:41 p.m. – A dog bit a pizza delivery driver, 700 block W. Pierce Street, Whitestown, WPD
6:50 p.m. – A man stopped his mower in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic, and challenged people to fight him, 800 block N. Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
11:36 a.m. – A man attempted to steal a bike from a neighbor’s home, 900 block W. Pearl Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:36 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported that a rooster crows at all hours, its owner doesn’t keep roosters very long after getting them as chicks, but the crowing generally doesn’t start until after 7 a.m., and it’s not the only rooster in the neighborhood, 600 block Lakeview Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
9:51 a.m. – A builder stole money from the caller, 400 block Mulberry Street, Zionsville, ZPD
3:30 a.m. – House fire rekindled, entire upstairs is aflame, 3785 S. Indianapolis Road, Lebanon, Lebanon Fire Department
Aug. 31
10:46 p.m. – Two minivans are going truck to truck, possible prostitution, 500 block S. Ind. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
9:10 p.m. – A father had a “very educational” talk with his 8-year-old and took away his Apple Watch after learning the child used the watch to send texts to 911, including, “I will send you to Jesus,” “I’m dying my house is on fire,” “I just s*** my pants bi***,” and "you farted,” 11100 Patmore Ash Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
7:29 p.m. – Four men followed a woman walking her dog near a pond at 10 a.m., but broke off when she got into her car, 1300 block S. Beck Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:28 p.m. – Two men have been sitting and watching in a parked vehicle in a subdivision, at one point they had a doll but left when the caller approached them and when police went by, Portchester and Hardwick drives, Whitestown, WPD
5:31 p.m. – Full engulfed house fire, 3785 S. Indianapolis Road, Lebanon, LFD
4:39 p.m. – A Jeep and a school bus crashed, bus passengers seem to be okay, Jeep passengers checked by medics, Frankfort Road and U.S. 52, Thorntown, BCSO
Aug. 30
11 p.m. – A man was creeping around the clubhouse while a group of women enjoyed their evening, he approached them and took photos and video then hid behind an apartment building to do more of the same, 7000 block Coppice Lane, Whitestown, WPD
7:02 p.m. – A sick, skinny fox is wandering around where children are present, 3200 block Wildlife Trial, Zionsville, ZPD
4:41 p.m. – A woman fell victim to a gift card scam, 1900 block Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
3:10 p.m. – A camper was stolen and property was taken from two other campers, while drug paraphernalia was left behind, 4600 block N. U.S. 421, Sheridan, BCSO
2:28 p.m. – Construction materials stolen, 3900 block Palmetto Circle, Zionsville, BCSO
12:28 p.m. – A person cleaning out a repossessed vehicle found a gun that was turned over to police for safekeeping until the owner can be informed, 5000 block Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD
9:43 a.m. – A woman received an alert from someone posing as a Microsoft tech, who told her to open a corrupt file that got into her bank account and withdrew money, 6200 block Colonial Drive, Whitestown, WPD
2 a.m. – Small fire in a basement, something exploded on the back side of the house, everyone evacuated, 9000 block N. C.R. 675 W., Thorntown, Thorntown Sugar Creek Volunteer Fire Department
Aug. 29
11:50 p.m. – Someone is drilling through the doors and trying to get into the attic, 1700 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:57 p.m. – Someone is knocking on the doors and windows and the dogs are going crazy, has happened multiple times this evening, 1400 block N. U.S. 421, Zionsville, BCSO
7:28 p.m. – A dog bit a person who sought medical treatment, 4600 block Homestead Drive, Whitestown, WPD
7:28 p.m. – A man on a scooter is roaming the store and harassing customers, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:48 p.m. – Items were stolen from a woman’s wallet on Sunday, 2200 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:43 p.m. – A dog at large attacked a cat, 600 block W. Royal Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:14 p.m. – A caller believes his neighbor stole a package after the delivery company sent him a photo of it at the neighbor’s address, 1400 block W. C.R. 450 S., Lebanon, BCSO
2:34 p.m. – Someone hacked a woman’s laptop computer and stole her personal information, 1700 block W. C.R. 800 N., Lebanon, BCSO
1:51 p.m. – An adult stole a video game system from his mother’s room, 200 block Longley Drive, Lebanon, LPD
1:01 p.m. – The caller saw two men fighting in a car and heard two pops, 1500 block Concord Circle, Zionsville, ZPD
9:40 a.m. – A man in the parking lot is going truck to truck and asking drivers to shake his hand and go with him, 500 block S. Ind. 39, Lebanon, BCSO, LPD
8:26 a.m. – A wreck involved a school bus, medics checked passengers, who boarded another bus to go to school, Saylor Drive and Ford Road, Zionsville, ZPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.