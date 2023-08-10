Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 1
7:35 a.m. – Accident between a Cadillac and Mazda, no injuries, 6000 block Heartland Drive, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department
7:29 a.m. – Work was done on the house, wife believes she can either see or hear gas, the caller could not say, the wife has left the scene, 2000 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, Station 12
2:04 a.m. – Caller has an active protection order against a man and he has been calling and texting her, protection order was served on June 10, subject is currently in Indianapolis, 1000 block Cedars Court, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
July 31
9:42 p.m. – Caller is home alone and is really upset, having personal relationship issues, friend is en route but wants to speak with someone, caller is outside with a puppy, 200 block Express Lane, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
8:28 p.m. – Caller received a call from someone claiming they were from LPD, regarding custody, never provided name or badge number, possible scam, wants to speak to an officer, 200 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:11 p.m. – Vehicle changing a tire in lane of travel, Standardized Field Sobriety Test, one in custody, OWI arrest, 146 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
7:30 p.m. – Caller advised that all lights in all directions are completely out, INDOT notified, INDOT recovered lights, W. S.R. 32 and S. S.R. 39, Lebanon, LPD
7:14 p.m. – Four individuals by a woman’s pond, she doesn’t have descriptions, she asked them to leave and they are refusing, would like to talk to an officer, both parties spoken to, 2000 block Finch Boulevard, Lebanon, LPD
7:05 p.m. – Spoke with caller who said that someone had again made a purchase using her information and had it sent to her own house, she is going to contact the store again to see about getting it taken off and changing all of her information for banking, 6000 block Dusty Lane Drive, Whitestown, WPD
6:54 p.m. – Radio is on full blast and no one is home, music is coming from a 1950s radio, sound is a reasonable level for middle of the county, caller called back in saying that he did not get the call from the deputy as he did not have his phone, he and several neighbors were outside when deputy passed and did not stop, caller would like the deputy to come to the home and speak to him and the neighbors, law enforcement went back to the house and unplugged the radio to get the homeowners attention, spoke to him and he said that he had been working outside all day and went to use the restroom when law enforcement came by, he advised that he is 82 and plays music at a loud volume so he can hear in on his property, caller was not happy with law enforcement and wanted to speak to the sheriff, sheriff was notified, 1000 block S. 1100 E., Zionsville, BCSO
6:12 p.m. – Request for FACT team, road shut down, serious bodily injury crash report, 7000 block W. 700 S., Jamestown, BCSO
5:48 p.m. – Neighbor’s dog is getting off his leash and going in her yard, he is not picking up the dog poop from the yard, the caller allegedly chased the neighbor back onto his property, caller said the neighbor was more than welcome to use her backyard to walk his dog if he picked up the dog poop, 1000 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:26 p.m. – Husband is intoxicated and is being physically aggressive, gun is with the caller, parties are separated and will not leave the home, additional gun in the home is hidden, she called back saying her husband did come downstairs with a gun, she was advised to wait for law enforcement outside, she said her husband did not threaten himself or point the gun at her, no threats made, domestic report, 300 block Spyglass Court, Lebanon, BCSO
3:36 p.m. – Line is down running alongside the road, caller said power company responded and it was a phone company line, caller said it’s a hazard and thinks it has electricity running to it, afraid a child or car will get wrapped up in it, company has been made aware of back in December but has yet to fix the line, no road hazard, company notified again, 6000 block S. 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO
3:31 p.m. – Gutter company has their supplies in the alley behind the caller’s house and would like officers to ask them to move it, truck is being moved, 500 block W. Powell Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:11 p.m. – Caller wants an officer to call him in reference to a neighbor that was convicted of a couple of sex offenses, he has question about his release, Zionsville, ZPD
12:28 p.m. – Caller is an employee of a children’s home and has questions about runaways, sent caller to juvenile probation to find more answers, will probably be an ongoing issue for LPD, 700 block Camp Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:11 p.m. – Man was in the garage when a woman’s husband was leaving, he kept saying he was in the wrong house and needed another address, left in a car but then turned around and headed the other way and stopped there, neighbors have seen the car driving slowly in the area, occurred around 9:30 a.m., caller said the garage door was up waiting for their daughter to drop their grandchild off and the man had come into the garage and shut the door behind him, 3000 block Whites Cliff Way, Whitestown, WPD
10:57 a.m. – Caller in a box truck said a man in a car pulled a gun on them, caller followed the car, caller was advised to stop following the car since the driver had a gun, spoke with both parties and had several different stories, both sides stated they did not want to pursue anything, Ottinger Driver and Royal Run Boulevard, Zionsville, BCSO
10:44 a.m. – Caller is an insurance agent, contractor got hostile and took away the ladder and then put it back up, caller does not feel safe coming down from the roof, 2000 block Dale Court, Lebanon, LPD
10:35 a.m. – Woman’s ex is shutting off the WI-FI and logging out of all of her and her kids’ accounts, has active protection order (PO) in place, PO served on July 25, she said that he shut off streaming service and disallowed her children to use it, she said that no attempt at contact has been made however it “shows his character and she would like it documented,” explained that if he pays for the service he is free to shut it off and that is not grounds for a violation of a PO, 40 block N. Lebanon Street, Jamestown, BCSO
10:06 a.m. – Several used syringes in the roadway, picked up 10+ syringes and placed them into a sharps container, told caller that if she finds more to call back so law enforcement can take care of them, 800 block W. Plum Street, Zionsville, ZPD
9:36 a.m. – Small dog always tries to attack her dogs when walking, caller said the dog is never on a leash, 600 block W. Green Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:30 a.m. – Elderly woman walking north to the parkway in a hospital gown, unable to locate, Royal Run Boulevard and Ottinger Drive, Zionsville, WPD
8:20 a.m. – Arrestee from Clinton brought marijuana into the jail and was seen using it on jail video, 1000 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, BCSO
6:58 a.m. – Man upset that his wife is late for custody exchange, wants an officer to explain parenting guidelines to her, he was rude with dispatch and advised he would only wait until 7 a.m. for an officer, 6000 block Veterans Drive, Whitestown, WPD
6:19 a.m. – Four wheeler in the road, no rider, saw vehicle pulled off to the side, deputy advised cattle owner is moving cows back to Montgomery County, 10000 block W. 400 N., Thorntown, BCSO
5:11 a.m. – About 10 cows in her front yard and they are not aware of anyone that has cows in the area, 10000 block W. 400 N., Thorntown, BCSO
4:23 a.m. – Man is intoxicated and will be leaving for work around 5:30-6 a.m., caller would like to remain anonymous but was advised to call back when he is about to leave the house, unable to locate, 8000 block N. S.R. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
