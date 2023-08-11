Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 2
7:52 a.m. – A woman is in a truck and a man is standing outside of the truck, has been asked to leave but will not, he told the manager he was high, consensual vehicle search, 700 block W. South Street, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
3:58 a.m. – Four male juveniles seen walking up onto the tracks, took them home, 1000 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, BCSO
3:50 a.m. – Woman is going through a divorce and her husband will not give her the keys to her car so she can leave, weapons are inside of the house, she was advised to wait outside for officers, the vehicle is in husband’s name, the woman is intoxicated, he refused to give her the car keys, she said she was going to make it “toxic as hell,” 500 block E. Ash Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
3:12 a.m. – Woman suffers from PTSD and she was triggered by something after a couple of drinks from earlier, she won’t allow the caller to sleep and has been getting combative, parties separated for the night, 1000 block Mulsanne Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
Aug. 1
11:24 p.m. – Caller is upset because there are people playing and laughing in the park, the park has been closed for hours and she wants an officer to tell them to leave, everyone was already gone, 300 block S. Buck Street, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
10:49 p.m. – Teenage girl was taken by force by her adoptive parents from her home in Las Vegas to an unknown house on this property where they are working, caller has been working with local authorities however the girl called her about five to six hours ago and said she intended to harm herself, history of overdose attempts, caller heard a struggle after the adoptive parents found her on the phone and the line disconnected, unable to contact her again, requested the girl be located and checked on, attempted to contact the caller three times but with no answer, 500 block W. Camp Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:19 p.m. – Caller can hear a child screaming for help over by the pond, child is yelling at someone to stop, unable to locate, 6000 block W. Stonegate Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
9:18 p.m. – Ongoing issue with music, man’s caretaker has been alerted to the issue, both parties spoken with, 1000 block S. 1100 E., Zionsville, BCSO
6:05 p.m. – Report of motorcycle swerving back and forth nonstop, now driving fine, W. S.R. 32 and N. 1175 W., Thorntown, BCSO
5:37 p.m. – Believes a man that works with the vault company is drunk, caller was told by another employee that the man smells like alcohol, white truck with name on the side, caller called back saying white van is leaving northbound on Indianapolis Road and believes it is getting on 65 southbound, 6000 block S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD
5:32 p.m. – Received a letter someone is opening accounts in her name, requested to speak with an officer to show the letter, no accounts opened just a possible information leak from Medicare company, 600 block Northfield Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:04 p.m. – Requesting to speak to an officer, woman said officers left before she got there to talk to them, contact made with her and she is upset a report will be completed, 1000 block Campbell Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:28 p.m. – Stray dog in man’s backyard, he tried to run it off but it growled at him and moved toward him, has a collar on, dog went home on its own, 200 block W. Bow Street, Thorntown, BCSO
4:13 p.m. – Custody battle, adoptive parents allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl by tricking her and handcuffed her to the car, the girl reached out to the caller via phone and is making threats to harm herself, last they spoke was 15 minutes ago, caller said girl has threatened to harm herself before, caller would like a call back and advised that she has had her daughter for the last year, local guardian knows daughter is safe, 500 block W. Camp Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:58 p.m. – Two girls, ages 10 and 2, the caller believes are home alone, mother is on probation and caller believes there is drug use going on there, DCS has been out there before, woman is taking the kids to Bibler Street per the mother of the children, report will be completed for leaving the children home alone with one having aggressive tendencies, 1000 block Campbell Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:28 p.m. – Wants to speak to an officer about his neighbor’s limbs in his yard and on his fence, he trimmed the neighbor’s trees back from his fence and wants the neighbor to clean it up, neighbor offered to pay for half of the cleanup, caller is not happy with this, he was advised this is a civil matter and to contact his attorney, 800 block W. Henry Road, Kirklin, BCSO
1:33 p.m. – Highway trash cleaning said a person stopped and stated that trash that was picked up damaged his vehicle then left the scene, employee stated that no trash left the back of his vehicle into the roadway, 133.6 MM I-65 SB, Whitestown, WPD
12:55 p.m. – Caller found a stray, the information on the chip comes back to an address that the owner no longer lives at, humane society told her to contact 911, told the caller that there are not kennels available and that she would need to find a foster or unfortunately let the dog go, the original owner was not located, 7000 block N. 225 W., Lebanon, BCSO
11:45 a.m. – Someone pulled into the grass behind the house, 12 year-old daughter was home alone playing with the neighbors, she ran over to their house, white van driving slowly on the road before and backed in, caller advised there was no one that he knew of, caller requesting a call afterwards, spoke with caller and child, possible meter employee, 4000 block S 500 W, Lebanon, BCSO
11:24 a.m. – Two men smoking marijuana in front of physical therapy building, no one on scene other than staff, 1000 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:41 a.m. – Woman was refused a tour of a building, called in and cussed oat them, threatened to come down there and beat her a-- and shoot up the building, unknown what she would be driving or a time frame, IMPD officer is there with his child, reports taken, charges sent up for review, intimidation, 5000 block Technology Center Drive, Indianapolis ZPD
